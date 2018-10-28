Twitter reacts as Granit Xhaka plays as a left-back once again

Xhaka will play as a left-back against Crystal Palace

Granit Xhaka has once again been tasked to play as a make-shift left-back after injuries to Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. In the first match that the duo missed out, Stephan Lichtsteiner was asked to fill in the position against Leicester City.

In the second half, after Unai Emery withdrew the 34-year-old Swiss, Xhaka started to play in the defence. Then, when the Gunners played Sporting in Portugal on Thursday night, the 26-year-old was named in the starting eleven as a full-back.

In his first season with the Gunners, Xhaka had angered many Arsenal fans with his rash tackles on the pitch. His reckless actions had earnt him a number of red cards and left fans wondering if Arsene Wenger was right to buy him.

Now, with injuries to the preferred left-backs, Emery seemed to have found another player in the team who can play in the defence. The Swiss captain is certainly extremely experienced at the back, but his favoured position is on the right and against a Premier League team, he might not have the stamina to play the whole match.

Starting the former Bundesliga man as a defender is not a bad decision. First, it can help the Swiss develop his vision of the game. As a defensive midfielder, Xhaka has to know how to protect his defenders. Now, he has a chance to play as a defender and will certainly learn how midfielders can better help him. Second, the make-shift defender has the ability to provide dangerous crosses into the box or spark a counterattack with his powerful and accurate left foot.

The Spanish manager prefers playing from the back and Xhaka can definitely play a role in that. Whenever the ball gets to him, he has the opportunity to move up into the midfield and deliver the ball to the rest of his attacking team-mates. This unexpected series of injuries to both Monreal and Kolasinac looks to be a superb opportunity for Xhaka to learn more about the game from a different perspective.

Crystal Palace have fast forwards in the game and Arsenal fans are worried that the inexperienced player could suffer. Here was how Twitter reacted to the news.

Obviously Palace should play Zaha on the right and have him get one-one-one against Xhaka all afternoon. Let's just hope they don't. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) October 28, 2018

Huge test for Xhaka at LB. will come vs Townsend & Zaha on the flanks if they interchange flanks during the game. — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) October 28, 2018

So Xhaka will have to cope with either Zaha or Townsend today. Could get interesting. #CRYARS — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) October 28, 2018

Feels a significant moment in the Leno/Cech battle. Cech was fit to play against Sporting but left back in London. Will therefore be disappointed to miss out again. Leno effectively now No1. Xhaka given another go at left-back. Possible area for #cpfc to exploit. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) October 28, 2018

I really like this team. Obviously Xhaka at LB is just because we have no choice, and Sokratis should come in when he’s fully fit.



Other than that, it doesn’t get much better. https://t.co/x2aKN959Lv — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) October 28, 2018

Xhaka when he sees Townsend/Zaha running towards him pic.twitter.com/O92R6ejWfn — JS (@jordxn18) October 28, 2018

Xhaka at fullback once again, what a time to be alive — George Wright (@GheorgheWright) October 28, 2018

Xhaka has done ok there in fairness, but do we not have a young LB who could play there or Steve Lich? Fear the worst against Zaha. — S (@wood10_) October 28, 2018

Very little option but to play Xhaka at left back.

He will be targeted by pacy wide players and will have to be disciplined and avoid bookings and a red. pic.twitter.com/MfA9DcTgJ0 — Martin Wengrow (@MartinWengrow) October 28, 2018

Forget Xhaka at LB. He'll have a great performance as arsenal will take charge of the game. Arsenal will switch to 3 defenders when the game kicks off.. it's a sure 3 points for the gunners. I can put my money on this game all day, #xhaka #arsenal — ikpehai igbuan (@uncle_ikay) October 28, 2018

The Premier League was getting a bit boring... Granit Xhaka at LB against Zaha will be top bant 😂 — Unai Emery (@_UnaiEmery) October 28, 2018

Torreira and Iwobi who I assume will be deployed on the left wing will be the key today to protect Xhaka. He will be up against Townsend and Zaha and needs to put in a good performance if we have to win this — P™ (@Cechque) October 28, 2018

Wenger couldn’t get the best out of Xhaka at CM. Emery makes him look like prime Roberto Carlos. https://t.co/1LzDQjIAqZ — Franklin Tait (@franklingtait) October 28, 2018

Poor xhaka need to play lb again #afc — Arsenal-Man (@VirusArsenal) October 28, 2018

Xhaka at LB is good prep for him when hopefully our LBs come back and he moves in the middle for Liverpool — Chris ° (@Chr1sOla) October 28, 2018

Have we not got a a youth player left footed left back? Xhaka has done well but this is a big risk. — T Marx (@tjgmarks) October 28, 2018

Xhaka at left back 😱😂 https://t.co/Zku8kEqpUn — Ahmed (@SCAomer11) October 28, 2018

I guarantee Atkinson books Xhaka inside 20 mins - he can’t wait. Bet he’s already put his name down. — Mark. (@MarkBFoot) October 28, 2018