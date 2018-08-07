Twitter reacts as Joe Hart leaves Manchester City permanently

Hart has joined Burnley after a loan spell with West Ham

The last time Hart played in the Premier League while wearing a Manchester City shirt was back in 2015. Even though he had recently appeared in a City shirt, he was playing for his club in the International Champions Cup. Since Pep Guardiola took over, Hart lost his position first to Claudio Bravo. He suffered a subpar loan move to Torino, where the President certainly was not impressed by the England international.

Thereafter, Guardiola brought in Ederson to reinforce his goalkeeping strength. Hart just seemed to drop further and further back down the pecking order. His loan move to West Ham United was not pretty successful too. David Moyes limited his game time after a poor string of performances from the keeper. According to Hart, the decision from Moyes not to play him in the EPL had cost him his position in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The 31-year-old's time with the Citizens has come to an end after spending more than a decade. Many fans continue to reckon him as a legend to the club and this would not have been the way that they envisage Hart to leave. Despite that, Hart is not going into retirement. Instead, he has joined Burnley on a £4 million deal.

To the majority of the City fans, Hart will remain a legend in their hearts simply because he was the club's cornerstone of the club's success. During his successful years, he was unstoppable and was even recognized as England's first choice for seven years. No one could compete with the player who won 4 consecutive Golden Gloves award from 2010 to 2015.

Although he has probably seen the peak of his career, all are hoping that he has a fulfilling and successful spell with Burnley. Here is a look at the farewell messages from City fans.

Joe Hart represents every City fan who has seen Mangala play.



Thank you for everything legend. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/aRk2xceyYp — π (@Leroyology) August 3, 2018

IF Joe Hart leaves City this window, thanks for everything. One of the PL greats - 4 Golden Gloves (joint record), some of the best keeping we’ve seen on European nights, and 2 PL titles. A City legend. We will never forget your contribution Charles Joseph John Hart. — AJS (@ajs_ajsblue1) August 3, 2018

We are selling Joe Hart for £4m. Basically 350% profit. — Guardiolista (@Guardiolista07) August 3, 2018

Joe Hart to Burnley is just peak Burnley really. — Esteemed Kompany (@StevenMcinerney) August 3, 2018

apparently joe Hart should have signed by now..but he keeps dropping the pen — steven walmsley (@bfc1973) August 3, 2018

If Joe Hart joins Burnley, they will have FIVE first-team goalkeepers.



Nick Pope

Tom Heaton

Joe Hart

Anders Lindegaard

Adam Legzdins



Imagine being a 5th choice 'keeper. pic.twitter.com/lZlvNdGbOa — Coral (@Coral) August 3, 2018

Nice to see joe Hart going to a good club with a decent set of supporters good luck at Burnley joe — Michael Griffiths (@truebluecity2) August 3, 2018

Last season:



Joe Hart – 0 goals, 1 assist

Max Meyer – 0 goals, 0 assists pic.twitter.com/2jpf2FMIyJ — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) August 2, 2018

Stuart Pearce, whilst at West Ham, said of Joe Hart, that he’s the number one character a team needs in a dressing room...his influence on others is amazing. Sean Dyche signs this type of player. Billy Mercer will do his magic. It’s a perfect fit for #twitterclarets — John Robertson (@claretcrumpet) August 3, 2018

Heaton, Pope and now Joe Hart. Forward-thinking Burnley are stockpiling English goalkeepers as 'no deal' Brexit moves ever closer. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 7, 2018

Joe Hart leaves Manchester City for Burnley after 12 years, two Premier League titles and four Golden Gloves 👏 pic.twitter.com/zvz7bj1AKW — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 7, 2018

Joe Hart joined #mcfc for a fee of £600,000. Since then he's went on to have 348 appearances. Hero. pic.twitter.com/9W3sze3bau — TheMCFCView (@TheMCFCView_) August 7, 2018

4 - Joe Hart made four errors leading to opposition goals in the 2017-18 Premier League; one more than the entire Burnley squad combined (3). Claret. pic.twitter.com/TSxEwbjIC1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 7, 2018

Despite what has happened for him in the past months but Joe Hart on his day he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. — @mr Motolo Sir (@MrMotolo) August 7, 2018

#City



Joe Hart joining Burnley. Good servant for City. Ousted Shay Given. Dortmund at the Etihad the highlight of his goalkeeping at it's best. Hasn't disrespected the 0161. Not dissed City, so good luck to the lad. — Pundit Jay Ⓜ (@punditjay) August 7, 2018

Once upon a time you replaced Petr Cech,



But now we like you less than Joe Hart,



Nothing I can say,

A total eclipse of Courtois. — Russell (@EmenalosBAWA) August 6, 2018

It didn't end in the highest of notes, but you were a great servant to the club for many years! Thank you and good luck at @BurnleyOfficial Joe Hart #MCFC — Tomi Pärnistö (@Paarnaar) August 7, 2018

Joe hart now a Burnley player I wish him all the best man! City legend — Tom (@davies0946) August 7, 2018