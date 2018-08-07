Twitter reacts as Joe Hart leaves Manchester City permanently
The last time Hart played in the Premier League while wearing a Manchester City shirt was back in 2015. Even though he had recently appeared in a City shirt, he was playing for his club in the International Champions Cup. Since Pep Guardiola took over, Hart lost his position first to Claudio Bravo. He suffered a subpar loan move to Torino, where the President certainly was not impressed by the England international.
Thereafter, Guardiola brought in Ederson to reinforce his goalkeeping strength. Hart just seemed to drop further and further back down the pecking order. His loan move to West Ham United was not pretty successful too. David Moyes limited his game time after a poor string of performances from the keeper. According to Hart, the decision from Moyes not to play him in the EPL had cost him his position in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.
The 31-year-old's time with the Citizens has come to an end after spending more than a decade. Many fans continue to reckon him as a legend to the club and this would not have been the way that they envisage Hart to leave. Despite that, Hart is not going into retirement. Instead, he has joined Burnley on a £4 million deal.
To the majority of the City fans, Hart will remain a legend in their hearts simply because he was the club's cornerstone of the club's success. During his successful years, he was unstoppable and was even recognized as England's first choice for seven years. No one could compete with the player who won 4 consecutive Golden Gloves award from 2010 to 2015.
Although he has probably seen the peak of his career, all are hoping that he has a fulfilling and successful spell with Burnley. Here is a look at the farewell messages from City fans.