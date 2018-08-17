Twitter reacts as Joel Campbell finally leaves Arsenal

Campbell made only 40 appearances in seven years

Joel Campbell joined Arsenal in 2011 when he was just 19 years of age. However, in his seven-year career under the Gunners, he made only 40 appearances in all competitions. In that span of time, he scored four goals and created six assists. Somehow, the Costa Rican was never really utilized by Arsene Wenger and now, Unai Emery has decided to call it time.

In the first two years of his Arsenal contract, he failed to get a work permit to play in London. As such, the 26-year-old went out on loan to Lorient and Betis. Even after he finally had the chance to play in North London, Wenger sent him out on loan. Arsenal fans rarely saw the winger in action.

After Campbell's World Cup contribution in 2014, the former Arsenal manager decided to give the player a chance to fight for a spot in the first team. Half a season later, Campbell was sent released on loan once again. It has been a disappointing time for him as an Arsenal player. His performances and hard work were often overshadowed by other senior players on the team. Emery then deemed him as a surplus to the team.

When Campbell represented Costa Rica in this year's summer World Cup, he once again proved his ability to play well on a huge stage and Arsenal fans called for him to stay. Since October 2017, the player himself confirmed of his intention to leave the club on a permanent basis.

Eventually, he decided to join Frosinone Calcio, which is a relatively new club in Serie A. The Ciociari were promoted to the first league in Italy in 2015 for the first time. After a season, the club was relegated. Just this June, Frosinone finally earnt their spot in Serie A for the upcoming season.

Considering Frosinone is a newly promoted club, getting Campbell who has had plenty of experience in Europe, can be considered a pretty good addition to the squad. Here was how Twitter reacted to the transfer.

Joel Campbell has officially gone — Clock End Talk Podcast (@clockend_talk) August 17, 2018

Joel Campbell might not have worked out at Arsenal, but dick law will always have that one magical summer chasing him around Costa Rica trying to get the deal done. https://t.co/RUhbbsLP67 — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) August 17, 2018

Of Mesut Ozil's 50 Premier League assists, 2 was finished by Joel Campbell.



31 October 2015 v Swansea

05 December 2015 v Sunderland



GOOD LUCK Joel Campbell. pic.twitter.com/zs9dUoBlZQ — We Are Özil 🐐 (@WeAreOzil) August 17, 2018

Joel Campbell leaves Arsenal for Frosinone



Some will say he “never got his chance”



Truth is he was poor at Real Betis, poor at Villarreal, poor at Sporting



And he actually played 1302 minutes in an Arsenal shirt



He was averagehttps://t.co/UeOZLDfR8M — Keenos (@KeenosAFC) August 17, 2018

I always felt sorry for Joel Campbell. Never forget when Wenger subbed him despite him being our best player at home against Swansea in 2015/16. Yes we did lose. — Daniel (@danleg92) August 17, 2018

Good luck at Frosinone Joel Campbell! Unfair that you didn’t have a chance to really prove yourself at the club but I’m sure you’ll do great in Italy with a lot more game time! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6rAqErE9Yu — Lacazest (@Lacazest) August 17, 2018

Joel Campbell finally got out while he could — Tim (@TimJames1989) August 17, 2018

Joel Campbell didn't get out while he could, we're getting him out when we can. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) August 15, 2018

Joel Campbell finally leaves permanently, probably ending the most bizzare Arsenal career there’s ever been #AFC — Kanö 〽️ (@Kane2602) August 17, 2018

FINALLY Arsenal have found someone to take on Joel Campbell’s big wages. 7 years and millions wasted on wages. Bang average player who people overrated just because Wenger managed to make others around him look even worse https://t.co/OPXLem5p6Z — Sach (@SarriesKid10) August 17, 2018

Content that we’ve offloaded joel campbell, all the best @joel_campbell12 🔴⚪️ #OnceAGunner — 🔴 𝕄𝕒𝕩 ⚪️ (@ChiefGooner) August 17, 2018

Joel Campbell was good, but nothing special like some people make out. Hence no big clubs came calling. But gave his best when he did play. Goodluck in Italy, lad. — Arsenal (@Arsgnal) August 17, 2018

Joel Campbell... no more on loan..! 😢

Have a great career ahead @joel_campbell12 https://t.co/pZcOat2OoC — Suvidude (@cliffy_dude) August 17, 2018

Joel Campbell gone, it’s a sad day today. — ‏ً (@Euhzil) August 17, 2018

So Joel Campbell has left on a permanent deal to Italian side Frosinone. Getting rid of Wingers and then not being able to replace them now the transfer window is closed is stupid and I think we will regret it as the season goes on. — Laura AFC Dale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LauraDale11) August 17, 2018

Joe Campbell 797K followers



Frosinone 35.3K followers — Luigi (@only_luisss) August 17, 2018