Twitter reacts as Joel Campbell finally leaves Arsenal

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
1.42K   //    17 Aug 2018, 18:49 IST

Arsenal v Watford - The Emirates FA Cup Sixth Round
Campbell made only 40 appearances in seven years

Joel Campbell joined Arsenal in 2011 when he was just 19 years of age. However, in his seven-year career under the Gunners, he made only 40 appearances in all competitions. In that span of time, he scored four goals and created six assists. Somehow, the Costa Rican was never really utilized by Arsene Wenger and now, Unai Emery has decided to call it time.

In the first two years of his Arsenal contract, he failed to get a work permit to play in London. As such, the 26-year-old went out on loan to Lorient and Betis. Even after he finally had the chance to play in North London, Wenger sent him out on loan. Arsenal fans rarely saw the winger in action.

After Campbell's World Cup contribution in 2014, the former Arsenal manager decided to give the player a chance to fight for a spot in the first team. Half a season later, Campbell was sent released on loan once again. It has been a disappointing time for him as an Arsenal player. His performances and hard work were often overshadowed by other senior players on the team. Emery then deemed him as a surplus to the team.

When Campbell represented Costa Rica in this year's summer World Cup, he once again proved his ability to play well on a huge stage and Arsenal fans called for him to stay. Since October 2017, the player himself confirmed of his intention to leave the club on a permanent basis.

Eventually, he decided to join Frosinone Calcio, which is a relatively new club in Serie A. The Ciociari were promoted to the first league in Italy in 2015 for the first time. After a season, the club was relegated. Just this June, Frosinone finally earnt their spot in Serie A for the upcoming season.

Considering Frosinone is a newly promoted club, getting Campbell who has had plenty of experience in Europe, can be considered a pretty good addition to the squad. Here was how Twitter reacted to the transfer.

