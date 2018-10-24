Twitter reacts as Juventus beat Manchester United 1-0

Paulo Dybala scored the winning goal for Juventus

Things are getting more difficult for Manchester United after being beaten 1-0 by Juventus in the Champions League.

Juventus started the game brightly and got the lead when Paulo Dybala scored from close range during the 17th minute of the game. Manchester United tried to get back into the game in the second half but Juventus' defence stood firm and didn't let United take anything away from the game.

Juventus enjoyed 61% of possession during the game and had 14 shots on goal as compared to Manchester United's six. The Old Lady are at the top of their Champions League group and are the favorites to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages. Meanwhile, Manchester United are second in the group and they will face a tough test from Valencia.

Manchester United have had a tough start to the season and there are question marks on Jose Mourinho's future at the club. The Red Devils finished second last season, but are on the tenth place in the Premier League table this season, nine points behind the leaders Manchester City. They will play Everton and Bournemouth next in the league before making a trip to Turin to play Juventus for the reverse fixture.

The Portuguese manager criticized the Manchester United board for not providing him with sufficient funds to spend in the transfer market. Also, the big-name players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are struggling to perform as well.

On the other hand, Juventus are comfortably sitting at the top of Serie A and are the only unbeaten team in the league. The Turin based club will play against Empoli and Cagliari next in the league.

Twitter reacted to Juventus's victory and here are some of the best tweets.

