Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne returns to training after a knee injury

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Feature
499   //    01 Oct 2018, 17:59 IST

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
City fans will be happy seeing Kevin De Bruyne back to training.

Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has not played for Premier League leaders since mid-August. Belgian maestro had picked up an untimely injury in training and was expected to miss around three months with the injury.

The midfielder has just one domestic outing, with City opening their 2018-19 campaign with a 2-0 victory away at Arsenal. Bruyne has been an integral part of the Pep Guardiola's City since Pep joined the Premier League club in 2016. It was a blow to City's plan as they cannot miss the player of Bruyne's stature.

City will face Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in the Champions League mid-week. City then will head to Anfield in a clash with Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool. Manchester City's official Twitter account posted a pic of Belgium international back in training.

Before City's 2-0 victory over Brighton, Pep Guardiola said:

Yeah, Kevin is making the last steps [in his recovery]. He could start training in next few days, doing part of the sessions. Everything is going well.”

Pep will not rush Bruyne into action immediately, with City aware of the midfielder's importance and will avoid taking any risks. The international break will begin next week, which would give City chance to pay attention to work on the fitness of important figure in the squad. De Bruyne likely will not be playing against Liverpool and Hoffenheim only to watch the clashes from the sidelines.

The return of the midfielder will certainly boost City's chance of winning the major silverware across multiple competitions. De Bruyne may return to playing for City against Burnley after the international break ends.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the news of Kevin De Bruyne returning to training earlier than expected time of three months:

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Twitter Reactions
Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
An avid follower of Football and Cricket. Likes to get updated about other sports too.
BREAKING NEWS: Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury
RELATED STORY
Kevin De Bruyne: Chapter One
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne rejoins Manchester City training ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool, Champions League, Manchester derby - The...
RELATED STORY
How impactful will Kevin De Bruyne's injury be to...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City players who must step up in the absence...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola cites fatigue as factor for stricken De Bruyne
RELATED STORY
3 favourites to win the 2018-19 Premier League
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne expects to be back for Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
Walker backs City squad strength to overcome De Bruyne blow
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us