Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne returns to training after a knee injury

City fans will be happy seeing Kevin De Bruyne back to training.

Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has not played for Premier League leaders since mid-August. Belgian maestro had picked up an untimely injury in training and was expected to miss around three months with the injury.

The midfielder has just one domestic outing, with City opening their 2018-19 campaign with a 2-0 victory away at Arsenal. Bruyne has been an integral part of the Pep Guardiola's City since Pep joined the Premier League club in 2016. It was a blow to City's plan as they cannot miss the player of Bruyne's stature.

City will face Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in the Champions League mid-week. City then will head to Anfield in a clash with Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool. Manchester City's official Twitter account posted a pic of Belgium international back in training.

Before City's 2-0 victory over Brighton, Pep Guardiola said:

Yeah, Kevin is making the last steps [in his recovery]. He could start training in next few days, doing part of the sessions. Everything is going well.”

Pep will not rush Bruyne into action immediately, with City aware of the midfielder's importance and will avoid taking any risks. The international break will begin next week, which would give City chance to pay attention to work on the fitness of important figure in the squad. De Bruyne likely will not be playing against Liverpool and Hoffenheim only to watch the clashes from the sidelines.

The return of the midfielder will certainly boost City's chance of winning the major silverware across multiple competitions. De Bruyne may return to playing for City against Burnley after the international break ends.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the news of Kevin De Bruyne returning to training earlier than expected time of three months:

Allison must be ready 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/ZDCweJ1X4I — Amr (@iiAmr21) October 1, 2018

More like Pep's Magic potions again — Ian Edge (@IcemanBrutus) October 1, 2018

@BraQwajo @TooSweetMakafui my man is fit as fiddle to engage my first love team Liverpool on Sunday — kafuihattoh (@kafuihattoh) October 1, 2018

Can't wait until he actually ends up starting at Anfield — Axel 💙⚽🇧🇼 (@Axel73J) September 30, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne is a joy to watch of a player. Great news for football that he'll be back gracing the PL stadiums soon. Head and shoulders above Hazard who's being hailed as the best PL player #MCFC #CFC — Mohammad Hammoudeh (@Hammoudeh201) October 1, 2018