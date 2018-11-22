Twitter reacts as Kylian Mbappe is snubbed from Golden Boy top five nominees

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has been surprisingly snubbed from the top five nominee-list for the Golden Boy award.

The Golden Boy award was founded by Italian newspaper Tuttosport recognising a player under the age of 21 for his talents in the game. The player must, however, play in one of Europe's top tier leagues.

The first edition of the prize was awarded in 2003 to former Tottenham and Real Madrid midfielder Rafael Van Der Vaart.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and former Manchester United ace Wayne Rooney are also among the players to have taken home the award.

A 19-year-old Mbappe was presented with the award last year for being the standout under-21 player. Since then, the Frenchman has risen through the ranks with Paris Saint-Germain and his national side.

The PSG star won the treble with the French giants and played a pivotal role in the World Cup winning squad this summer.

It was no wonder that he was included in the Golden Boy's initial forty-man list of nominees in a chance to retain the award.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the top five nominees for the award have been announced to be Trent Alexander-Arnold (England and Liverpool), Vinicius Junior (Brazil and Real Madrid), Patrick Cutrone (Italy and AC Milan), Justin Kluivert (the Netherlands and AS Roma) and Matthijs de Ligt (the Netherlands and AFC Ajax).

Together with the likes of Phil Foden and Tom Davies, Mbappe had been snubbed, leaving some fans in bewilderment.

Since the announcement of the top five, social media has exploded with reaction to the Paris Saint-Germain star's snub:

How did Mbappe not make the Golden boy final listn — Omokehinde. (@Khenny__) November 20, 2018

💩 No Kylian Mbappe in the 5 finalists for the Golden Boy 2018 award? Put it in the bin - it's worthless. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) November 21, 2018

Mbappe not on the list for golden boy award . There shouldn’t even be a list . He is the golden boy — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) November 21, 2018

When Mbappe isn’t nominated for the Golden Boy award pic.twitter.com/wieCoMMFOw — Callum Webley (@CallumWebley) November 21, 2018

Kylian Mbappe wasn't included as a nominee for the Golden boy awards.



It's certain he's in the top 3 for the Ballon d'or. — Portuguese~Maniche (@Maniche4) November 20, 2018

Just saw Mbappe didn't make final list of Golden boys. Trent wins or we riot — Irvin (@LfcOkk) November 21, 2018

Think that the people responsible for the Golden Boy Award excluded Kylian Mbappé on purpose so Matthijs de Ligt has the best chance of winning this prestigious award and I am totally here for it. pic.twitter.com/d5rXMNTh3s — Sjors van Veen (@SjorsvVeen) November 20, 2018

Mbappé not among the Golden Boy finalists, while Vinicius, who has done absolutely nothing for Real Madrid is in the running. What a farce these awards have become. https://t.co/YfcuQErJkq — Nicholas Mamo (@MemoNick) November 20, 2018

no mbappe for golden boy? pic.twitter.com/saXdBZc0ol — oriana (@psgnaldo) November 21, 2018

Kylian Mbappé hasn’t made the final 5 shortlist for the Golden Boy 2018 award.



Seems fair, what did he even achieve this year compared to Vinicius Jr, Kluivert, De Ligt, Cutrone and Alexander-Arnold? Nothing, that’s what. — GoalScorer Challenge (@GoalscorerC) November 21, 2018

Final five-man shortlist for the Golden Boy Award:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold

🇧🇷 Vinicius Junior

🇮🇹 Patrick Cutrone

🇳🇱 Justin Kluivert

🇳🇱 Matthijs de Ligt



Kylian Mbappé right now.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jQhkqg4Eqk — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 21, 2018

While Mbappe has been confirmed to be injured over the international break, Paris Saint-Germain is set to face Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game on Saturday.