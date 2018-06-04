Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane is left out of the German National Team for the World Cup

Leroy Sane was adjudged the Young Player of the Year in the Premier League 2017-18 season.

Zeeshan Ali
ANALYST
Humor 04 Jun 2018, 15:46 IST
4.88K

Leroy Sane
Leroy Sane will miss the 2018 World Cup

Leroy Sane has blossomed into one of the most promising talents of his generation. The lanky forward has enjoyed an unforgettable double-winning season under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The German winger has improved leaps and bounds and was one of the most influential players in the City squad last season.

What has been most impressive though, is the consistency with which Sane has delivered this season. He sits pretty on second in the assists charts in the toughest league in the world, only behind the inimitable Kevin de Bruyne. That means he has provided more goals than the maestro David Silva.

All this meant that he had all but guaranteed himself a spot in the German national side following his stellar season in the sky-blue for City. Or so we all thought. Today, when Joachim Low released the list for the final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, the omission of Leroy Sane was a glaring one which caught the imagination of everyone reading the news on their laptops screens. Worse still, they had access to Twitter and this is how they reacted.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Manchester City Germany Football Leroy Sane FIFA World Cup Squads Twitter Reactions
World Cup 2018: 4 German stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Under-23 players who could spearhead...
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: How Germany should line up
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
6 top teams to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 favourites to win the World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018