Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane is left out of the German National Team for the World Cup

Leroy Sane was adjudged the Young Player of the Year in the Premier League 2017-18 season.

Leroy Sane will miss the 2018 World Cup

Leroy Sane has blossomed into one of the most promising talents of his generation. The lanky forward has enjoyed an unforgettable double-winning season under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The German winger has improved leaps and bounds and was one of the most influential players in the City squad last season.

What has been most impressive though, is the consistency with which Sane has delivered this season. He sits pretty on second in the assists charts in the toughest league in the world, only behind the inimitable Kevin de Bruyne. That means he has provided more goals than the maestro David Silva.

All this meant that he had all but guaranteed himself a spot in the German national side following his stellar season in the sky-blue for City. Or so we all thought. Today, when Joachim Low released the list for the final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, the omission of Leroy Sane was a glaring one which caught the imagination of everyone reading the news on their laptops screens. Worse still, they had access to Twitter and this is how they reacted.

Low is smocking crack,why did he not pick Leroy Sane for World Cup💔💔😢 — Papago MaTwins (@K_McGrecoR) June 4, 2018

Germany deserves to get eliminated in the group stages for leaving Leroy Sane out of the squad — Tshepo Guzmán (@TshepoSlow) June 4, 2018

Shows the strength of the German National Team that Leroy Sane can't even make the squad 😳 — Simon Webster.. (@swebs47) June 4, 2018

Pls my country just left out Leroy Sane from its 23-men squad.

We brag different 😊😊😊 — Ola. (@olatejumola1) June 4, 2018

Any chance we can take Leroy Sane to the World Cup if you don’t want him Germany?! He’d walk into most countries 23! 🇩🇪⚽️ — Scott Johnson (@KingSMJ23) June 4, 2018

Leroy sane out of Germany team to World Cup

Apparently the premiership young player of the year in the just concluded season will be watching from the comfort of his 📺

How? — NWACHUKWU CHIGOZIE (@donfigo99) June 4, 2018

Leroy Sané will be on his couch watching Adnan Januzaj play in the World Cup. — Nicolas🍋 (@Nicopoleides) June 4, 2018

Leroy Sané for Manchester City this season:



🔵 Games: 49

⚽ Goals: 14

🎯 Assists: 15

🏆 Premier League

🏆 League Cup

🥇 PFA Young Player of the Year



Not in the Germany World Cup squad.❌🤔 pic.twitter.com/y75XjKbTuN — SpOrTs ToWn. (@Sportstown01) June 4, 2018