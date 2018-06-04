Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane is left out of the German National Team for the World Cup
Leroy Sane was adjudged the Young Player of the Year in the Premier League 2017-18 season.
Leroy Sane has blossomed into one of the most promising talents of his generation. The lanky forward has enjoyed an unforgettable double-winning season under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The German winger has improved leaps and bounds and was one of the most influential players in the City squad last season.
What has been most impressive though, is the consistency with which Sane has delivered this season. He sits pretty on second in the assists charts in the toughest league in the world, only behind the inimitable Kevin de Bruyne. That means he has provided more goals than the maestro David Silva.
All this meant that he had all but guaranteed himself a spot in the German national side following his stellar season in the sky-blue for City. Or so we all thought. Today, when Joachim Low released the list for the final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, the omission of Leroy Sane was a glaring one which caught the imagination of everyone reading the news on their laptops screens. Worse still, they had access to Twitter and this is how they reacted.