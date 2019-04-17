×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi propels Barcelona past Manchester United in the Champions League

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
604   //    17 Apr 2019, 09:55 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

FC Barcelona progressed to the UEFA Champions League semifinals as the Catalans defeated Manchester United with a 3-0 (4-0 on aggregate) margin at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi scored a brace in the first half followed by Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal in the second half to seal the win for the La Liga champions.

Returning with a single goal advantage from the first leg, the Catalans had an arduous task of keeping the Red Devils' attack at the bay. Gerard Pique's heroics and unconvincing attacking from the 13-time EPL champions ensured a 1-0 win for the Blaugrana in the first leg.

Ernesto Valverde made one change in the line-up that beat the Red Devils at the Old Trafford, replacing Sergio Roberto with Nelson Semedo at the right-back position. On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a couple of changes in his starting line-up for the away leg.

The Catalans were awarded a penalty early in the game. However, after consulting with the VAR, the referee ruled off the initial decision. Minutes later, the hosts drew the first blood via a splendid left-foot curled effort from the Argentine talisman, Messi - who got the better of David de Gea after gliding past Manchester United defenders across the 18-yard box. Four minutes later, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doubled the advantage as he scored another goal from outside of the box - this time using his right foot.

In the second half, Coutinho scored a stunning goal against his former rivals to seal the win for the Blaugrana.

Messi has been impressive since the start of the season. This term, the 31-year-old has scored 45 goals and set up another 21 for the Blaugrana in all competitions. His goalscoring exploits throughout the season have earned Barcelona, a comfortable lead in the La Liga title, a place in the Copa del Rey final and a spot in the Champions League's last four.

Let's take a look at some of the best tweets as Barcelona knocked out Manchester United from the Champions League.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Twitter: Lionel Messi hailed as the greatest ever after his masterful performance against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter reacts as Chris Smalling leaves Lionel Messi with a bloody nose
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Stat which will give Manchester United hope ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester United after another Lionel Messi masterclass for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Manchester United fans chant Cristiano Ronaldo's name at injured Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United: 5 Men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United: 5 Men who cost United the game
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 players to watch out for as Barcelona host Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us