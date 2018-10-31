×
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
1.33K   //    31 Oct 2018, 20:41 IST

Lionel Messi is back in training!
Lionel Messi is back in training!

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has begun training despite initially being tipped to remain sidelined for the next couple of weeks. The 31-year-old sustained an injury two weeks ago when Barca played against Sevilla in a LaLiga game.

Messi scored and assisted another against the Andalusian club, but could not complete the game after he appeared to have twisted his arm midway through the game. The Catalan giants went on to win the game 4-2, but the Argentine was expected to miss several weeks of action due to the nature of the injury.

Having missed Barca’s Champions League win over Inter Milan, as well as Saturday’s El Clasico thrashing of rivals Real Madrid, the Argentine has surprisingly made a return to training.

A tweet from Barcelona’s official page announced that the club’s captain took part in Wednesday’s training session ahead of the weekend’s clash against Rayo Vallecano. Although Messi is back in training, it is currently unknown if the Barca #10 will be fit for Saturday’s LaLiga game against Rayo.

Meanwhile, La Blaugrana have so far done fine without their talismanic captain. First the club defeated Inter Milan 4-2 in the Champions League, before dismantling Real Madrid 5-1 in the Clasico.

Everything indicates that Barca is currently not missing Messi, and perhaps that could be reason enough for Ernesto Valverde not to rush the Argentine back into action. Messi was on a superb run of form before suffering that arm injury.

The 31-year-old has impressively scored 12 goals in 12 games in all competitions this season, including 5 in the Champions League. His return to training comes as welcome news to all Barca fans.

Already, there has been a lot of talk following the announcement that the Barca star is on the road to full recovery.

Here are some of the best tweets from football fans.

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
