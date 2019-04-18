Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Liverpool booked a spot in the final four of the Champions League following a thumping 6-1 aggregate victory over Porto on Wednesday night. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all found the back of the net to help their side to yet another semi-final fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's men progressed to the finals of Europe's top competition last season but could not get past the mighty Real Madrid in Kiev.

The Reds are set to face La Liga outfit Barcelona in the next stage of the competition, after the Catalan giants produced a phenomenal 4-0 aggregate win over Manchester United on Tuesday.

Following the win against Porto, Klopp said (via Fox Sports Asia), "Second time in a row in the semis, that’s something crazy! I think it is really good news. To be in the semi-final for a second time in a row is a big statement."

"Now we are in the semi-final against Barcelona, I’m really happy about the fact we play them. We will find things we think we could use. But on the other side I don’t care."

"We play on Sunday against Cardiff [in the Premier League] and that’s in my mind, not how we play against Barcelona. We have enough time for that."

"So many teams have tried it already, maybe we find something [to stop them]. I’m looking forward to it, but not tonight."

When asked how he plans on stopping the incredible Lionel Messi, he replied, "Thank God I have a few more nights to think about that [how to stop Lionel Messi]. So many teams tried that but nobody really did it."

"We have so many jobs to do before we meet Barcelona, let’s first play these games and we will see."

Liverpool vs Barcelona inject that straight into my veins 💉💉💉



SHOVE SOME VAR IN WHILST YOU’RE AT IT!!!#LFC #YNWA #PORLIV — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) April 17, 2019

12 English club have played against Barcelona in total of 42 at the Camp Nou in European competitions, only twice have they come away with wins. Liverpool & Liverpool. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 17, 2019

Champions League semi-finals:



🇳🇱 Ajax vs. Tottenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇪🇸 Barcelona vs. Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#UCL pic.twitter.com/bloMS5DWAg — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 17, 2019

No disrespect to Spurs or Ajax...



If Liverpool can beat Barcelona



This CL trophy is ours. — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) April 17, 2019

Ajax, Liverpool, Spurs and Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.



Wow. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) April 17, 2019

Barcelona - Liverpool it is, that’s clear now. What a bloody Semi-Final this is going to be. I honestly can’t wait to see it. — AFC Ajax 💫 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 17, 2019

Liverpool have played four times at the Camp Nou against Barcelona:



Won 1-0

Drew 0-0

Drew 0-0

Won 2-1 pic.twitter.com/sz3lxcg8rB — bet365 (@bet365) April 16, 2019

Whoever wins the Liverpool v Barcelona semi final is winning the trophy. Lets just pray it’s Barcelona.



Plenty of “what if the Scouse win the league” questions but nobody’s gonna mention the possibility of an even worse scenario - they win both. — Sibs 🔰 (@SibsMUFC) April 16, 2019

IT'S OFFICIAL!



For the first time since his move to Barcelona in 2014, Luis Suárez will come back to his beloved Liverpool to face them in the semifinals of the Champions League.



This will be an incredible game with mixed emotions. pic.twitter.com/cyBOE2oOBO — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) April 17, 2019

Media:

"Liverpool's full concentration will be on winning the Premier League."

"They don't have the squad to compete on multiple fronts like Man City."

"Being knocked out of Europe may help them in the league"



Liverpool:

*Sneak into a Champions League semi-final.* pic.twitter.com/4Xtw23mNYU — bet365 (@bet365) April 17, 2019