Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
1.82K   //    18 Apr 2019, 11:09 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Liverpool booked a spot in the final four of the Champions League following a thumping 6-1 aggregate victory over Porto on Wednesday night. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all found the back of the net to help their side to yet another semi-final fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's men progressed to the finals of Europe's top competition last season but could not get past the mighty Real Madrid in Kiev.

The Reds are set to face La Liga outfit Barcelona in the next stage of the competition, after the Catalan giants produced a phenomenal 4-0 aggregate win over Manchester United on Tuesday.

Following the win against Porto, Klopp said (via Fox Sports Asia), "Second time in a row in the semis, that’s something crazy! I think it is really good news. To be in the semi-final for a second time in a row is a big statement."

"Now we are in the semi-final against Barcelona, I’m really happy about the fact we play them. We will find things we think we could use. But on the other side I don’t care."

"We play on Sunday against Cardiff [in the Premier League] and that’s in my mind, not how we play against Barcelona. We have enough time for that."

"So many teams have tried it already, maybe we find something [to stop them]. I’m looking forward to it, but not tonight."

When asked how he plans on stopping the incredible Lionel Messi, he replied, "Thank God I have a few more nights to think about that [how to stop Lionel Messi]. So many teams tried that but nobody really did it."

"We have so many jobs to do before we meet Barcelona, let’s first play these games and we will see."

Football fans have also reacted to the draw on Twitter:


