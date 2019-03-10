Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Burnley 4-2

Uday Jaria

Liverpool secured all three points against Burnley at Anfield

After a disappointing draw against Everton last weekend, Liverpool returned back to the winning ways as they beat Burnley 4-2 in their Premier League fixture at the Anfield Stadium.

Ashley Westwood gave Burnley the lead by scoring directly from the corner-kick in the sixth minute of the game but the Reds responded well after going down and equalized through Roberto Firmino in the 19th minute.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the game during the 29th minute and Roberto Firmino extended his team's advantage to two goals by finding the back of the net in the 67th minute of the game.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson gave the Clarets a little bit hope of a comeback by scoring in the second half stoppage time but Sadio Mane scored his second goal of the game during the concluding seconds of the game to secure all three points for his team.

Liverpool enjoyed 69% of possession during the game and had 23 shot on goal as compared to Burnley's three.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table, one point behind the leaders, Manchester City. The Merseysiders are chasing their first league title since 1990 and have lost just one game in the league whole season.

They will go up against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the Champions League round-0f-16 tie during the midweek before facing Fulham in the league on March 17.

On the other hand, Burnley are currently 17th in the Premier League table, just two points above safety. The Clarets are scheduled to play Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league next.

Football fans on Twitter reacted with plenty of humor and wit to Liverpool's victory, and here are some of the best tweets:

Just in the last 6 weeks:



Towsend handball- pen not given

Keïta fouled vs Leic at 1-1- pen not given

Maguire last Man foul- yellow

Bernardo dive at 0-0- pen given

Sterling offside at 0-0- goal given

Tarkowski foul on Alisson- goal given



ThE Fa WaNt LiVeRpOoL tO wIn ThE lEaGuE. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) March 10, 2019

Liverpool must be feeling the pressure. Firmino looked for his two tap-ins. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 10, 2019

Trying to work out how that’s not a foul on Alisson like... pic.twitter.com/7iI3RpMb2a — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 10, 2019

Live weathercam from Liverpool today. pic.twitter.com/Na72gYU7tT — The Stranger in Liverpool (@ThomasKaye1820) March 10, 2019

Liverpool fans - city bribed the wind — Photonknight🔅(14th Sage) (@photonknight) March 10, 2019

The wind has been bad in this Liverpool game but klopp won’t say anything because they won — Connor (@connorbarlow_) March 10, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has scored as many goals in his last 2 games (4) as Mohamed Salah has scored this calendar year.



🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ngrJZLHQFx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 10, 2019

Firmino is the definition of a gunman. — - (@AnfieldRd96) March 10, 2019

