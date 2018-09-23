Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0
Liverpool have now won all of their first six Premier League games this season, after they thrashed Southampton 3-0 at Anfield. They set the record for starting a season with seven consecutive wins in all competitions for the first time in their 126-year history.
Jurgen Klopp's men opened their account when Xherdan Shaqiri's cross was guided into his own net by Wesley Hoedt during the 10th minute of the game. Joel Matip doubled Liverpool's lead with a fabulous header in the 21st minute. Mohamed Salah ended his mini goal crisis by giving Liverpool a cushion with the third goal just before the half-time.
The Reds are not in their full stride yet this season, however, they are sitting at the top of the Premier League table. Their defence have improved immensely this season and they conceded just two goals in the Premier League this season. Liverpool are yet to concede a goal at Anfield since February, and will not play a game at their home perch till October.
Liverpool's star performer, Virgil van Dijk, sustained a knock to an already bruised rib during the encounter with his former club and was replaced by Joe Gomez after 55 minutes. Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Dutch defender's injury to not be serious and he is likely to take part in the Reds' next game.
The Merseyside based team will play Chelsea in the EFL Cup during the midweek, and play the same opponent in their Premier League fixture next weekend as well. A tough run of fixtures is waiting ahead of them as they will be playing Napoli in Champions League along with the defending champions, Manchester City, before the international break.
Liverpool haven't won the league title since 1990, but are one of the favorites to lift the trophy this season.
