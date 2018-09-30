Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Liverpool draw 1-1 against Chelsea

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
1.56K   //    30 Sep 2018, 00:18 IST

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Kovacic, Giroud, Willian, Azpilicueta, Luiz

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Final Score: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

In a high-octane match at Stamford Bridge, both Chelsea and Liverpool salvaged a point courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Eden Hazard gave The Pensioners the lead via a sublime goal. Chelsea worked the ball out of the middle of the park where Liverpool looked to have closed down the space. However, quick offloads between Jorginho and Kovacic opened up the space. Hazard made the run beyond the Liverpool defence to latch on to Kovacic's precise through-ball. The Belgian then provided the finish, firing the ball across Alisson into the bottom corner.

Maurizio Sarri's men held on to the 1-goal lead for quite some time until Sturridge came up with an absolute thunderbolt in the 89th minute to make it all square. Chelsea failed to close down the striker and he pulled the trigger on a left-footed strike from 25 yards. It had the power and bent away from the outstretched hand of Kepa to find the top corner. 

As such, the game ended 1-1 and both teams remained unbeaten in the Premier League, although Liverpool's 100% record to start the campaign ended at Stamford Bridge. Needless to say, it was a treat to witness such a thrilling clash between two of the best sides in the Premier League.

As for the standings, Chelsea now sit 3rd on the Premier League table, 2 points adrift of Liverpool who are 2nd.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Daniel Sturridge Eden Hazard Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri Twitter Reactions
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup
RELATED STORY
4 former Chelsea players currently playing for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea v Liverpool: Preview
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Eden Hazard's stunner against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 key battles that will decide the...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Chelsea could prove to be title...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: A tactical preview of both the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us