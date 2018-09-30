Twitter reacts as Liverpool draw 1-1 against Chelsea
Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Kovacic, Giroud, Willian, Azpilicueta, Luiz
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Final Score: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
In a high-octane match at Stamford Bridge, both Chelsea and Liverpool salvaged a point courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline.
With 25 minutes on the clock, Eden Hazard gave The Pensioners the lead via a sublime goal. Chelsea worked the ball out of the middle of the park where Liverpool looked to have closed down the space. However, quick offloads between Jorginho and Kovacic opened up the space. Hazard made the run beyond the Liverpool defence to latch on to Kovacic's precise through-ball. The Belgian then provided the finish, firing the ball across Alisson into the bottom corner.
Maurizio Sarri's men held on to the 1-goal lead for quite some time until Sturridge came up with an absolute thunderbolt in the 89th minute to make it all square. Chelsea failed to close down the striker and he pulled the trigger on a left-footed strike from 25 yards. It had the power and bent away from the outstretched hand of Kepa to find the top corner.
As such, the game ended 1-1 and both teams remained unbeaten in the Premier League, although Liverpool's 100% record to start the campaign ended at Stamford Bridge. Needless to say, it was a treat to witness such a thrilling clash between two of the best sides in the Premier League.
As for the standings, Chelsea now sit 3rd on the Premier League table, 2 points adrift of Liverpool who are 2nd.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.
What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!