Twitter reacts as Liverpool draw 1-1 against Chelsea

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Kovacic, Giroud, Willian, Azpilicueta, Luiz

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Final Score: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

In a high-octane match at Stamford Bridge, both Chelsea and Liverpool salvaged a point courtesy of a 1-1 scoreline.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Eden Hazard gave The Pensioners the lead via a sublime goal. Chelsea worked the ball out of the middle of the park where Liverpool looked to have closed down the space. However, quick offloads between Jorginho and Kovacic opened up the space. Hazard made the run beyond the Liverpool defence to latch on to Kovacic's precise through-ball. The Belgian then provided the finish, firing the ball across Alisson into the bottom corner.

Maurizio Sarri's men held on to the 1-goal lead for quite some time until Sturridge came up with an absolute thunderbolt in the 89th minute to make it all square. Chelsea failed to close down the striker and he pulled the trigger on a left-footed strike from 25 yards. It had the power and bent away from the outstretched hand of Kepa to find the top corner.

As such, the game ended 1-1 and both teams remained unbeaten in the Premier League, although Liverpool's 100% record to start the campaign ended at Stamford Bridge. Needless to say, it was a treat to witness such a thrilling clash between two of the best sides in the Premier League.

As for the standings, Chelsea now sit 3rd on the Premier League table, 2 points adrift of Liverpool who are 2nd.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.

On balance, the draw was a fair result. Disappointing to concede late on, but what a great team performance that was from Chelsea.

Hazard ✔️

Rudiger ✔️

Luiz ✔️

Our support ✔️

Missed chances 🤔 #CFC #Chelsea #CHELIV — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) September 29, 2018

Fair to say liverpool deserved the point. They played better than chelsea. #CHELIV — Alaye Rebel (@officialm_gago) September 29, 2018

In my opinion Chelsea definitely had the best transfer window this summer. Kepa, Kovacic and Jorginho are all class.#cfc — Alex (@CFCAlexG) September 29, 2018

And so the day ends just as Sarri thinks the season will: Manchester City & Liverpool right at the top, Chelsea a level below #cfc #lfc pic.twitter.com/tQL9x1MtB5 — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) September 29, 2018

When ppl say Barkley is Chelsea quality pic.twitter.com/BIox8QeGTn — Darth Vardhan (@shaurye_vardhan) September 29, 2018

Daniel Sturridge is averaging a goal every 47 minutes this season... pic.twitter.com/e6VYRrv4D3 — Football Mumble (@football_mumble) September 29, 2018

Daniel Sturridge has now scored more goals against Chelsea this week (2) than he has in his entire career.



It's been a decent week for him. pic.twitter.com/lrFcn8b3q2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 29, 2018

Full time thoughts #CHELIV :



- Hazard best in the league

- Defensively we have improved alot

- Luiz and Kepa have amazing passing ability

- Striker issue needs to be resolved

- Kovacic is great 👌🏻

- Kante improving in his role

- What is Moses

- Overall good performance — Chelsea Insight (@Chelseainsight_) September 29, 2018

WWWWWWD



Chelsea are the first team to take points off of Liverpool in the Premier League this season. pic.twitter.com/MIrC4yeL5f — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 29, 2018

Chelsea vs Liverpool delivered the best match of the Premier League season until now. Wonderful attacking football from both sides, the intensity was incredible from start to finish! — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 29, 2018

I got to witness that Sturridge goal and I couldn’t even celebrate it, haha what a life. — - (@AnfieldRd96) September 29, 2018

How am I supposed to explain to my future kids that Daniel Sturridge scored from the picture on the left, but missed in the picture on the right? pic.twitter.com/oivmgApGd3 — Fredrik (@F_Edits) September 29, 2018

Sturridge really made Kepa fly without wings #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/CVB58aS7cO — Uncle Drew☻ (@W11zdom) September 29, 2018

Alison deserves just as much praise as Sturridge tonight, he kept us within touching distance. Massive result for momentum that. #LFC — Nels (@Nels5320) September 29, 2018

Salah needs a rest, Sturridge shows he's not done at Liverpool yet and Keita definitely made a case for his return to the side.. #CHELIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/uUfFj2m0Mb — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 29, 2018

50 - Daniel Sturridge is the seventh player to score 50+ goals in the Premier League for Liverpool (also Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Suárez, Torres, Kuyt). Collection. #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/7Hxuok6BQQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2018

Don't know why some people are blaming Kepa for the goal. There's no way Kepa or any goalkeeper could have saved that goal. It was a beautiful strike from Sturridge. And Kepa had an amazing game. He made an outstanding save from Mane's shot.#CHELIV — Nouman (@nomifooty) September 29, 2018

What a game it was. Fair result in the end as both sides were really good. The top 3 are the only 3 unbeaten sides in the PL now. #CHELIV — Nouman (@nomifooty) September 29, 2018

Feels like two points dropped. Fair result in the end but we could have won and killed the game earlier on. We move on though. Two points behind isn't bad. I'll take that 👍#CHELIV — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) September 29, 2018

