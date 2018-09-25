Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Luka Modric beats Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to win FIFA's Best Award

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
826   //    25 Sep 2018, 03:23 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
Luka Modric wins The Best Men's Player Award

The wait to discover who collects the biggest individual award in football is finally over, and the winner of the prestigious award is the Croatian master Luka Modric. The midfielder has come a long way from being declared as the worst signing in La Liga history, to winning the award.

The Croat was influential in helping Real Madrid to win three consecutive Champions League titles. The midfielder was then the influential figure for Croatia in the 2018 World Cup, who with help of Modric, reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history. In addition to UEFA's Player of the Year, Modric has added the FIFA's Best Award to his collection.

Modric finally ended the streak of Ronaldo and Messi winning the best footballer award after a span of 10 years. Modric's counterpart Mohammed Salah was awarded the Puskas Award for his goal against Everton. Ronaldo, on the other hand, went trophyless the awards.

Modric even congratulated Mohammed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo for their great season. After winning the award, he said:

It's a great honour and beautiful feeling to stand here with this trophy.
I would like to give congratulations to Mohamed and Cristiano for the great season that they had. I am sure in the future you will have another opportunity to fight for this.
This trophy is not just mine. It is for my Real Madrid team-mates, the Croatia national team and all my coaches. This is also for my family, without who I would not be the player I am.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Modric winning the prestigious award:


Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA Best Awards Real Madrid CF Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter Reactions
Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An avid follower of Football and Cricket. Likes to get updated about other sports too.
Luka Modric wins FIFA's Best Men's Player Award
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come...
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric: Rising from the ruins of a war-zone to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Modric should win the Ballon d'Or 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss The Best FIFA Football...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Modric deserves to win the FIFA Best award
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo might not win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Can Luka Modric really win the Ballon d'Or?
RELATED STORY
FIFA's 'The Best': Nominee Overview
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Luka Modric Moments at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us