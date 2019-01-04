Twitter reacts as Manchester City beat Liverpool 2-1

Manchester City ended Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League

Liverpool tasted their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in their Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens started the game strong and were all over the Reds from the very first whistle of the game. Their pressure proved too much for Liverpool to handle and Sergio Aguero scored a spectacular goal in the 40th minute of the game to give his team a one-goal advantage.

Liverpool came back strongly after the half-time break and equalized the scoring through Roberto Firmino in the 64th minute of the game but Leroy Sane got clear of the Reds' defence just eight minutes after the Reds' to slot the ball past Alisson to restore his team's advantage.

Jurgen Klopp's men tried hard to come back in the game after going down but the Cityzen's defence stood strong and didn't let their title rivals equalize for the second time in the game.

Manchester City enjoyed 49% of possession during the game and had nine shots on goal as compared to Liverpool's 7.

Pep Guardiola's team is currently second on the Premier League table, four points behind the leaders Liverpool. They will play Rotherham and Burton for the Cup fixtures next before having games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town respectively in the league.

On the other hand, Liverpool missed the opportunity to go 10 points clear in the Premier League table and are now just four points ahead of Manchester City. They will play Wolverhampton in the FA Cup third round next before having games against Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively next in the league.

Football fans reacted to Liverpool's league defeat of the season on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

Dejan Lovren helping Liverpool to the Premier League title... pic.twitter.com/akcE1sd6II — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) January 3, 2019

Tonights Game Was More Like



The World 2 - 1 Liverpool #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/3Y6o99hcaj — Adeyemi Damilola (@SeyiCouture) January 3, 2019

LOVREN: Croatia will win the world cup

France 4-2 croatia



LOVREN: Liverpool will win the champions league

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool



LOVREN: Liverpool will go unbeaten

Man city 2-1 liverpool



Lovrennnnn😂 No offence



#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/i2bTkim9AG — cutee jawad (@CutteeJawad) January 3, 2019

Liverpool: we going unbeaten this season

Aguero, Leroy sane, Manchester City:👇👇#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/3dFRy8Gc4B — Temitope (@jaspertemitope) January 3, 2019

Arsenal fans when Liverpool finally lost a game. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/39jMRvcheG — Get Bendt (@LagoonerBeach) January 3, 2019

Dejan Lovren avoiding social media this evening #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/VRObjHZovu — betclever (@bet_clever) January 3, 2019

#MCILIV arsene wenger enjoying a drink with other Invincible premier league manager pic.twitter.com/JyuTV0PkuC — Steve Anderson (@THMETFC) January 3, 2019

Klopp when he sees Lovren in the dressing room #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/sAGkohzkCO — Owen 🔰 (@OwenRD_) January 3, 2019

#MCILIV

How other EPL teams be greeting Man City for beating Liverpool 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q9ek006ayf — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoisssy) January 3, 2019

#MCILIV

Liverpool: "We are Liverpool, YNWA, Unbeaten in 752 games this season, we are going to be 10 points clear tonig..."



Manchester City: pic.twitter.com/LdsTmcV1uM — Yorùbá (@bimbolanko) January 3, 2019

Last year Liverpool ended City's unbeaten run ...City went on to win the league... This year City have ended Liverpool's unbeaten run... If you get what i mean.. #MCILIV #LFC pic.twitter.com/FMn6xRPKMI — βeastγ (@LiverBeast) January 3, 2019

