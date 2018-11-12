Twitter reacts as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

It was a perfect out for Manchester City as they beat their city rivals, Manchester United 3-1 in the Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola's team were clearly the better team from the start and went one goal up when David Silva slotted the ball into the net from a close range in the 12th minute of the game. The in-form striker, Sergio Aguero doubled the Cityzen's advantage by scoring his eighth goal of the season just three minutes after the halftime.

Anthony Martial brought the Red Devils back into the game by converting a penalty kick in the 58th minute of the match, however, Manchester City's defence stood firm after conceding a goal and they didn't let their city rivals grab the equalizing goal. İlkay Gündoğan put the game into the bed by scoring City's third goal of the match during the 86th minute of the match.

The Cityzens enjoyed 65% possession during the match and had 17 shots on goal as compared to Manchester United's six.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League table and are two points above Liverpool, who are at the second place. They are currently unbeaten in the league this season and conceded just five goals in the 12 games. They will play West Ham United in the league after the international break and will then make a trip to France to play Lyon in their Champion League group stage fixture.

On the other hand, Manchester United are struggling this season and are currently eighth on the Premier League table, 12 points behind the leaders, Manchester City. Jose Mourinho criticized the board for not providing him with a sufficient amount of funds to spend in the transfer market. Also, the big-name players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are struggling to perform as well.

They will next play Crystal Palace in the league after the international break and will then host Young Boys at Old Trafford for their Champions League group stage fixture.

Twitter Reacted to Manchester City's win and here are some of the best tweets.

