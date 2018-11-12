Twitter reacts as Manchester City earn thumping derby win over United

Manchester City bagged a comfortable derby win over Manchester United

Sunday saw Manchester City playing hosts to neighbours Manchester United in a much-awaited derby.

The fixture saw the Red Devils succumb to a 3-1 loss to the Cityzens, having been outclassed by the reigning champions throughout the game.

The game also saw the reunion of old rivals Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. The two managers had met each other in Spain several times during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva helped the reigning league champions to a comfortable win over the Red Devils.

After a few minutes of dominant pressure, Guardiola's side were able to convert their efforts in the 12th minute when David Silva netted in a much-expected goal. Mourinho's United were further punished for their lacklustre performance when Aguero doubled City's goal tally in the 48th minute.

The Portuguese boss then turned to a benched Romelu Lukaku, who almost immediately picked up a penalty for an Ederson challenge. The spot-kick was promptly converted by a calm Anthony Martial, giving his side hope for a comeback.

However, an 86th-minute goal from substitute Ilkay Gundogan all but sealed the win for Guardiola's men.

The victory proved that City are incredibly capable of becoming the first team since United in 2009 to retain the Premier League crown. The win also puts Guardiola's side back at the top of the league table with 32 points, after Liverpool briefly overtook them following their win against Fulham earlier today.

For United manager Jose Mourinho this was a miserable way to mark his 300th Premier League match. The Red Devils currently stand at 8th place in the table with 20 points.

Following the game, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the result:

How many did City score past United? pic.twitter.com/KC0r5vZ8Km — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 11, 2018

City made United look thoroughly mid-table...



Which they are. pic.twitter.com/9zvOdOcosU — Giacomo Palmieri (@OnlyGuacamole) November 11, 2018

I'm sorry if you really think the outcome of this city vs United would be any different from what you watched . — PokerFace (@90Skills) November 11, 2018

I know there’s not many of them, but imagine how good it must feel to be a City fan right now.



Spent decades being sneered at and mocked by their United mates and within space of a decade they’re pissing all over them in every department.They’re now everything United want to be. — DJSLD (@DPSD37) November 11, 2018

City miles better than us. Really a massive gulf. Don’t think it changes the game overly but we definitely lacked Pogba’s ability to be creative. No United player won their individual battle today. — Rachel Hume (@rachelfhume) November 11, 2018

You just have to envy City. They're simply good at wearing opponent out if you don't come with football attitude. Gundogan late goal was a team work that involved 44 passes. United fans should know that things... https://t.co/F8aU5qAsbp — Akorede Khameel 👌 (@_akorebami) November 11, 2018

#MCIMUN

Is surprising how united fans legitly hoping they will beat city. — TOSINCHOCO (@alabi_tosin) November 11, 2018

Calling Man United a rival is insulting to Man City. — T U M E L O (@PrinceTumelo89) November 11, 2018

Manchester United fans bringing up Pep's spending to defend our fraud arrogant coach will always be funny to me

It's not like we are just behind City the gap between us and them is like old Trafford — The ICEMAN ❄️ (@Qwadwo_) November 11, 2018

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United suck. They can not even try to draw against Manchester city. Mourinho needs to go. His team looked lost against City and the players gave a poor effort. How could you leave out Pogba and Sanchez. Only player of note, De Gea. #EPL — Kevin (@IMISAID1) November 11, 2018

United fans need to realise that we can lose a fucking game without it being the end of the world. It’s pathetic the way some react, I very much doubt anyone is coming away from the etihad with anything this season unless city have an off day. Grow up you pricks. — Daniel (@danielallen1410) November 11, 2018

1 shot on target 2dai and that was the penalty, City exposed us that we are exactly shit, We need alot of changes also the management, Pep team are miles away from us — Manchester United 1st❤ (@sanchezfredpog) November 11, 2018