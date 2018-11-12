×
Twitter reacts as Manchester City earn thumping derby win over United

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
65   //    12 Nov 2018, 01:09 IST

Manchester City bagged a comfortable derby win over Manchester United
Manchester City bagged a comfortable derby win over Manchester United

Sunday saw Manchester City playing hosts to neighbours Manchester United in a much-awaited derby.

The fixture saw the Red Devils succumb to a 3-1 loss to the Cityzens, having been outclassed by the reigning champions throughout the game.

The game also saw the reunion of old rivals Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. The two managers had met each other in Spain several times during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva helped the reigning league champions to a comfortable win over the Red Devils.

After a few minutes of dominant pressure, Guardiola's side were able to convert their efforts in the 12th minute when David Silva netted in a much-expected goal. Mourinho's United were further punished for their lacklustre performance when Aguero doubled City's goal tally in the 48th minute.

The Portuguese boss then turned to a benched Romelu Lukaku, who almost immediately picked up a penalty for an Ederson challenge. The spot-kick was promptly converted by a calm Anthony Martial, giving his side hope for a comeback.

However, an 86th-minute goal from substitute Ilkay Gundogan all but sealed the win for Guardiola's men.

The victory proved that City are incredibly capable of becoming the first team since United in 2009 to retain the Premier League crown. The win also puts Guardiola's side back at the top of the league table with 32 points, after Liverpool briefly overtook them following their win against Fulham earlier today.

For United manager Jose Mourinho this was a miserable way to mark his 300th Premier League match. The Red Devils currently stand at 8th place in the table with 20 points.

Following the game, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the result:


Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
