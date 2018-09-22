Twitter reacts as Manchester City star extends his stay

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Sergio Aguero, the scoring machine, has extended his contract with Manchester City till 2021, according to Sky Sports . He has signed a one year contract which will end just after his 33rd birthday.

Manchester City was able to retain its key players as in the last few months as Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi all signed their new contract with the club.

Aguero also told Sky Sports : "I am happy for this additional year. My idea was being here for 10 years. I've been here for seven years, it's going to be 10 when the contract expires. This was the main reason I signed. I'm very happy because they have treated me very well since the first day I got here. I'm very happy about everything, that involves the club, my team-mates, the staff, and the management team. We have a good team, we need to be focused, and if we are at 100 percent, we have lots of chances to do great things."

Sergio Aguero

Sergio who signed for Manchester city in 2011 at a reported fee of £38 million, is the club leading scorer with 204 goals in a total of 299 games.

In the 2012 season, Manchester City needed a win against QPR in the final game of the season so that they can be Premier League Champion after a gap of 44 years or their rival Manchester United will be the champion. Aguero went on to score the winning goal for City in the last minutes, and it was one as the greatest moment in Premier League history.

Pep Guardiola with Sergio Aguero

City manager Pep Guardiola was quite happy at the news as he said: "Since I've been here, I've never seen him like this. The spirit since he came back from the holidays after the World Cup. He is in incredible condition."

Manchester City which has a rough start to the Champion League will be up against Hoffenheim for their next group stage match.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they will be up against Cardiff City.

Twitter has reacted to Serio Aguero extending his contract in all possible ways.

Aguero can be the top scorer

37 goals in 3 seasons — SERGIO ‘KUN’ AGÜERO (@agueroooooo9320) September 21, 2018

Mancity's only legend — Praneeth (@praneeth1012) September 21, 2018

Worth all the money in the world for this moment alone which many will never experience! Legend. Pay him whatever he wants 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dwp6wlSXAB — Chris (@chrisreno101) September 21, 2018

Would never forget 2011/12 when he stole the show with that winner against QPR. Wonderful moment in history of the Premier league. — Tosin football (@FTID_GGMU) September 21, 2018

Massive for us. Hopefully his knee is no longer going to hinder him and we will get 3 massive seasons from him. — Adam (@adammcnl) September 21, 2018

Best striker after Henry in the league ,(Rooney too but he got pushed into a deeper position for the latter part of his career) — Mahrezology (@Mahrezology26) September 21, 2018