Twitter reacts as Manchester City suffer unexpected defeat against Crystal Palace

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 617 // 23 Dec 2018, 00:28 IST

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2018-19

Crystal Palace surprised Pep Guardiola's men in front of their own fans at the Etihad Stadium, winning with a 3-2 scoreline. Kevin De Bruyne made his comeback from his knee injury and provided a valuable goal, but his effort ended up a mere consolation.

Manchester City started the game in typical fashion, dominating the midfield. Their superstar midfielder, Ikay Gundogan, broke the deadlock in the 27th minute of the match. Pep Guardiola and co. were in a comfortable position until Jeffrey Schlupp scored the equalising goal in the 33rd minute of the match. Andros Townsend enhanced their lead in the 35th minute with a stunning volley, largely against the run of play.

In the second half, Manchester City tried to dominate the game. Their other defensive mistake helped Palace extend their lead as Milivojevic converted a smartly taken penalty, after a foul from Kyle Walker in the box.

Manchester City did everything right afterwards, but they lacked the cutting edge. Kevin De Bruyne came on the field in the 62nd minute of the match, replacing Delph. In the 85th minute, his intended cross found its way into the Palace goal, giving City hope, but it ended in disappointment for the Sky Blues.

Gabriel Jesus missed a few valuable chances as City took 19 shots, with only 5 on target, while Palace were very efficient in front of goal, with 3 out of 5 shots on target and one hitting the post.

Liverpool are currently on the top of the Premier League table with 48 points. The defeat against Crystal Palace has resulted in a 4-point difference between Liverpool and City. This could throw City's title hopes into jeopardy, with a difficult run of fixtures coming up.

Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to the game.

Manchester City today:



✅ Lost 1st PL home game of season

✅ 1st loss after scoring 1st this season

✅ Four points behind Liverpool



Not such a Merry Xmas for Pep 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZMjJjcr31n — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 22, 2018

Townsend absolute SPECTACULAR goal against Manchester City!! pic.twitter.com/DLBRu5oqvs — Tom vdm (@TVDMolen) December 22, 2018

Crystal Palace are beating Manchester City 3-1!



Liverpool fans right now: pic.twitter.com/6o23ba3GnH — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 22, 2018

Man City 2-3 Crystal Palace



Roy Hodgson is a red 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YrsbeU9U0r — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 22, 2018

#LFC fans going into Christmas after seeing Man City beaten by Crystal Palace #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/BdB4XdDHYj — Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) December 22, 2018

Manchester City: we havent lost a game at the Etihad since 7th April 2018



Crystal Palace: #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/uvAwTg4WSW — Pirate™ (@PirateMulwana) December 22, 2018

If the Lord can open your spiritual eyes, you'll see Virgil van Dijk defending alongside the Crystal Palace defenders for this one.#MCICRY pic.twitter.com/FZrdr5zt9T — Yorùbá (@bimbolanko) December 22, 2018

Roy Hodgson returning to Anfield after beating Manchester City at the Etihad with Crystal Palace. #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/NShaUQigml — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) December 22, 2018

Manchester City 2 Crystal Palace 3.



Jurgen Klopp right now pic.twitter.com/IlJUUlpodX — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) December 22, 2018

Man City 2-3 Crystal Palace



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/ct24w9g1fY — Faizal Rosly (@ijaicool) December 22, 2018

Manchester City lost but Liverpool are closer to winning the league:pic.twitter.com/Nz2vfKAb2g — José (@MourinhoMindset) December 22, 2018

Manchester city & Chelsea have lost because they are paying tribute to Jose Mourinho’s sacking by ManchesterUnited. — sotrixbax🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@sotrixbax) December 22, 2018

