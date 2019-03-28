Twitter reacts as Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager
It is official! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned his place as the new permanent manager of Manchester United. Ahead of the last stretch of Premier League matches, the board has decided to announce that the current caretaker has signed a three year deal with the Red Devils. This surely serves as a reward for his immense contribution thus far.
Since taking over, Manchester United seemed to have revived and are currently living up to their name. Most notably, United pulled off an amazing comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash. With the historic comeback, the Red Devils advanced into the quarterfinals and will soon face Barcelona.
Besides success in UCL, they are also performing well domestically in the EPL. At one point in the season, it seemed impossible that United will be in the race for top four. The players simply were not performing well under Jose Mourinho. Once Solskjaer took over, everything became possible. They went on an unbeaten streak in England and reduced the gap between themselves and other top four contenders.
Currently, United are well positioned to finish in the top four at the end of the season. With eight matches left, they are two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who are hoping to return to UCL after a two-year absence.
Solskjaer has got all the players behind his back and now, it appears that he is in control of everything that happens in the team. This announcement comes timely before the teams head into the summer transfer window. There had long been rumours about appointing Mauricio Pochettino and Allegri but now the club has decided to end all speculation. Here was how fans reacted to the news.