Twitter reacts as Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager

It is official! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned his place as the new permanent manager of Manchester United. Ahead of the last stretch of Premier League matches, the board has decided to announce that the current caretaker has signed a three year deal with the Red Devils. This surely serves as a reward for his immense contribution thus far.

Since taking over, Manchester United seemed to have revived and are currently living up to their name. Most notably, United pulled off an amazing comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League clash. With the historic comeback, the Red Devils advanced into the quarterfinals and will soon face Barcelona.

Besides success in UCL, they are also performing well domestically in the EPL. At one point in the season, it seemed impossible that United will be in the race for top four. The players simply were not performing well under Jose Mourinho. Once Solskjaer took over, everything became possible. They went on an unbeaten streak in England and reduced the gap between themselves and other top four contenders.

Currently, United are well positioned to finish in the top four at the end of the season. With eight matches left, they are two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who are hoping to return to UCL after a two-year absence.

Solskjaer has got all the players behind his back and now, it appears that he is in control of everything that happens in the team. This announcement comes timely before the teams head into the summer transfer window. There had long been rumours about appointing Mauricio Pochettino and Allegri but now the club has decided to end all speculation. Here was how fans reacted to the news.

Ole’s at the wheel! We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as #MUFC manager. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

✍️ Manchester Utd confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed manager on a 3-year contract.



Ole's at the wheel and and he is bloody staying there!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Wj0chTse7D — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 28, 2019

OLE IS AT THE WHEEL 🦁



Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager 👑 pic.twitter.com/7T2zwzmDM0 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 28, 2019

It’s official!!



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a 3 year contract.



So happy with this 😀😀😀😀



🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/TGBol2SkqO — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) March 28, 2019

32 - Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment at Man Utd in December, the Red Devils have won more points than any other Premier League team (32). Wheel. pic.twitter.com/J2gHZBEAwg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 28, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed as @ManUtd manager! 🔴 You’ve got to give it to him, he’s turned United around since taking charge #MUFC pic.twitter.com/roXeYCEPTq — The F2 (@TheF2) March 28, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjær deserves the job and good luck to him! Understands the principles and standard at Manchester United and has shown promise of what he can do. Happier times ahead. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 28, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has signed a three year deal to remain United manager. A huge call from the club. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 28, 2019

🎶 Tell me how good does it feel... 🎶 pic.twitter.com/wYEpDhK0v4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 28, 2019

Ole can only be successful if the club back him. @ManUtd



He will bring attacking entertaining football providing he has the tools to do so.



This summer will prove where the club aim to be. Low spend means low ambition.



My view. — Ole’s at the wheel (@Mark_Champ20ns) March 28, 2019

Congratulations to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on being appointed @ManUtd ‘s permanent Manager. Now the battle to double check his name’s spelling before posting begins. #GGMU pic.twitter.com/UroEndab1b — Uncle Gora 🇿🇼 (@TheUncleGora) March 28, 2019

Man Utd have won 10 of their 13 Premier League games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival at the club on December 19th, 2018.



He has the best win ratio (76.9%) and points per game ratio (2.46) of any Manchester United manager in the Premier League, as it stands.



😎 pic.twitter.com/VqOMLMzU2u — Goal (@goal) March 28, 2019

