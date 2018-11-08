×
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Juventus in Italy

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
2.84K   //    08 Nov 2018, 03:53 IST

United came from behind to beat Juventus 1-2
United came from behind to beat Juventus 1-2

Juventus looked set to beat Manchester United at home after emerging as the better team in the first half and with Cristiano Ronaldo breaking the deadlock through a powerful shot. The team created so many more chances than the visitors and was almost utterly dominant in the game until Jose Mourinho introduced his substitutes. Eventually, the Red Devils came from behind to secure a 1-2 victory in Turin.

Juan Mata helped his side equalise through a perfect free-kick from right outside the penalty box. It broke Juventus' momentum as they had been creating so many chances at the other end. However, the Old Lady missed an awful lot of opportunities and eventually had to pay for them.

In the 90th minute, once again, a near flawless free-kick was delivered into the Juventus' penalty area. This time Bonucci failed to get a proper kick on the ball and it bumped off Alex Sandro and ended up in the back of the net.

In four minutes, Max Allegri's team went from a winning side to a losing side. They have no one else to blame but themselves for not making the best out of their chances in the earlier stages of the match. At the end of the match, Jose Mourinho stood proudly, winking to the fans and it seemed that the manager is finally getting things working for his team.

Manchester United had been struggling domestically this season and even drew with Valencia at home back in October. Now, it appears that the Portuguese manager is getting his team back on track to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League.The Red Devils now sit in second place with seven points, just two behind the opponents they just faced. Here is how Twitter reacted to their incredible victory in Italy.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Juan Mata Cristiano Ronaldo Twiter reactions Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
