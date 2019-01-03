Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 to make it four consecutive wins under Solskjaer

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST News 252 // 03 Jan 2019, 04:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Wednesday night

Manchester United’s resurgence continued as the Red Devils made Newcastle United their latest victims on Wednesday night. The Old Trafford outfit made it four wins from their last four Premier League games following a 2-0 defeat of the Magpies.

Having already moved on from the Jose Mourinho era, it appears interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gradually getting the job done.

The United legend named a slightly changed line-up to the side that dismantled Bournemouth last week, with Phil Jones, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia being named in the starting line-up.

However, the Red Devils struggled to get going in the first half, with Newcastle creating good chances of their own. In fact, Raphael Benitez’s side could have taken the lead had Christian Atsu and Solomon Rondon taken their chances.

But the hosts were later made to pay for their sloppiness, with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford giving United a hard-fought 2-0 win. Lukaku came on as a 63rd minute substitute and it took him just 20 seconds to get on the scoresheet.

Rashford added United’s second in the 80th minute, in what is sure to go down as one of the best team goals this season. Although this was not a vintage performance from Solskjaer’s men, they did just enough to get all three points.

The win takes United to four wins in their last four games, while Chelsea’s goalless draw with Southampton also means the Red Devils are now just six points below the top four places.

The world of Twitter has been on alert following Man United's latest win, with football fans giving their opinions on the game. It appears many United fans are beginning to dream once again, but some rival fans also believe the Red Devils are yet to face a major test.

So, without more ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

Advertisement

#MUFC since Mourinho left 👀



Games: 4

Wins: 4

Goals scored: 14

Goals conceded: 3



Ole driving Jose to drowning his sorrows 🍺 pic.twitter.com/48xlIMay8k — JosesExcuses (@JoseExcuses) January 2, 2019

pic.twitter.com/kBKrm28feB

Phil Jones weighing up whether or not to commit to a tackle.#NEWMUN — Benonwine (@benonwine) January 2, 2019

Ole GunLean Solskjaer has got Man United firing 💥 pic.twitter.com/FqrXFplZf6 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 2, 2019

Lukaku more league goals than lacazette in less games but ones having a great season and the other can't take a first touch — Conor (@Skrrrtt_Cobain) January 2, 2019

4 games



4 wins



14 goals scored



Lukaku and Rashford scoring goals.



Pogba playing with freedom.



Alexis back with an assist.



And a clean sheet to top it all off.



The real Manchester United is back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDboE4UvFf — Alexis (@AlexisSancxez) January 2, 2019

My Brain:



Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it



Manchester United are back 🔥#MUFC pic.twitter.com/gYjEgA7rZ5 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) January 2, 2019

#MUFC fans whenever the ball goes near Phil Jones pic.twitter.com/vpLmXHEnPV — Del (@delislb_) January 2, 2019

Newcastle banner against Man United tonight. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/v77o7lniEc — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) January 2, 2019

40 seconds, 1 touch, 1 goal. Lukaku goes wild after being subbed on#NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/M7hIbScn7r — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) January 2, 2019

Advertisement