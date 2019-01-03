×
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 to make it four consecutive wins under Solskjaer

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
252   //    03 Jan 2019, 04:20 IST

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Wednesday night
Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Wednesday night

Manchester United’s resurgence continued as the Red Devils made Newcastle United their latest victims on Wednesday night. The Old Trafford outfit made it four wins from their last four Premier League games following a 2-0 defeat of the Magpies.

Having already moved on from the Jose Mourinho era, it appears interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gradually getting the job done.

The United legend named a slightly changed line-up to the side that dismantled Bournemouth last week, with Phil Jones, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia being named in the starting line-up.

However, the Red Devils struggled to get going in the first half, with Newcastle creating good chances of their own. In fact, Raphael Benitez’s side could have taken the lead had Christian Atsu and Solomon Rondon taken their chances.

But the hosts were later made to pay for their sloppiness, with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford giving United a hard-fought 2-0 win. Lukaku came on as a 63rd minute substitute and it took him just 20 seconds to get on the scoresheet.

Rashford added United’s second in the 80th minute, in what is sure to go down as one of the best team goals this season. Although this was not a vintage performance from Solskjaer’s men, they did just enough to get all three points.

The win takes United to four wins in their last four games, while Chelsea’s goalless draw with Southampton also means the Red Devils are now just six points below the top four places.

The world of Twitter has been on alert following Man United's latest win, with football fans giving their opinions on the game. It appears many United fans are beginning to dream once again, but some rival fans also believe the Red Devils are yet to face a major test.

So, without more ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
