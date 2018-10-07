Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle United 3-2
It was a welcoming victory for Manchester United as they came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford.
Kenny gave an early lead to the Magpies in the seventh minutes of the game before Yoshniri Muto scored his first goal as a Newcastle United player to double his team's advantage in the 10th minute.
Manchester United started questioning Newcastle United's defence after going two down and got the reward for their efforts when Juan Mata pulled one for his team in the 70th minute. The Magpies' defence got unsettled after conceding the goal and finally Anthony Martial leveled the score in the 76th minute.
There were doubts about Alexis Sanchez's form before the game but the Chilean performed brilliantly after coming on for his team in the 67th minute and scored only his first goal of the season to complete his team's remarkable comeback in the final minutes of the game.
There were speculations about Jose Mourinho's sacking before the game but this hard-fought victory will boost the morale of the team and Manchester United can build momentum from this for the upcoming games.
Manchester United are on the eighth place in the Premier League table and won only four out of the eight league games. They will play Chelsea for the next Premier League game before hosting Juventus for the Champions League fixture.
Newcastle United are struggling in the league at the moment and are one of the only three teams who are yet to win a game in the Premier League. Rafa Benitez's team are 19th in the league with just two points. The Magpies will play Brighton after the international break before their games with Southampton and Watford.
Twitter reacted on Manchester United's victory and here are some of the best tweets.