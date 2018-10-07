×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle United 3-2

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Humor
234   //    07 Oct 2018, 02:22 IST

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester United United came from behind to win 3-2 against Newcastle United.

It was a welcoming victory for Manchester United as they came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Kenny gave an early lead to the Magpies in the seventh minutes of the game before Yoshniri Muto scored his first goal as a Newcastle United player to double his team's advantage in the 10th minute.

Manchester United started questioning Newcastle United's defence after going two down and got the reward for their efforts when Juan Mata pulled one for his team in the 70th minute. The Magpies' defence got unsettled after conceding the goal and finally Anthony Martial leveled the score in the 76th minute.

There were doubts about Alexis Sanchez's form before the game but the Chilean performed brilliantly after coming on for his team in the 67th minute and scored only his first goal of the season to complete his team's remarkable comeback in the final minutes of the game.

There were speculations about Jose Mourinho's sacking before the game but this hard-fought victory will boost the morale of the team and Manchester United can build momentum from this for the upcoming games.

Manchester United are on the eighth place in the Premier League table and won only four out of the eight league games. They will play Chelsea for the next Premier League game before hosting Juventus for the Champions League fixture.

Newcastle United are struggling in the league at the moment and are one of the only three teams who are yet to win a game in the Premier League. Rafa Benitez's team are 19th in the league with just two points. The Magpies will play Brighton after the international break before their games with Southampton and Watford.

Twitter reacted on Manchester United's victory and here are some of the best tweets.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho Rafael Benitez Leisure Reading
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Mourinho's sack is leaked in the media
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts after Manchester United complete stunning...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United dismiss Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions...
RELATED STORY
Fans react as reports of Jose Mourinho's sacking this...
RELATED STORY
3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
4 Players who could have beaten Alan Shearer's all-time...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 highest Premier League goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us