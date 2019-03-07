Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat PSG to knock them out of the Champions League
Manchester United made a stunning comeback in the second leg to beat PSG by three goals to one, and knock them out of the Champions League. It is for the third consecutive year that the French side are knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16. PSG bottled the first leg lead for the second time in three years.
Manchester United took an early lead in the second minute of the game. Lukaku pounced on a mistake by Kehrer and scored the opener for the Red Devils. After conceding the goal, the French side started attacking more, and scored the equaliser in the 12th minute through Juan Bernat, who was assisted by Kylian Mbappe.
Rashford hit a long-range shot which was dealt with poorly by Buffon, who parried the ball onto Lukaku's feet who didn't make any mistake to give United the lead again with a simple finish. The second half ended with United having a one-goal lead.
Mbappe should have made a one-on-one opportunity count in the 84th minute of the game, and that could have saved PSG from another humiliating exit from the Round of 16.
Diogo Dalot's shot in the closing minutes was initially ruled for a corner, but VAR came into action. The referee awarded a controversial penalty after looking at the replays. The pressure was on young Rashford, who scored the goal with a calm and composed finish.
Solskjaer has completely turned the fortunes of United around, and is destined to get the permanent job at United after this amazing comeback. The Parisians were the architects of their own downfall as they gifted two erroneous goals. No doubt, United deserved to progress to the next round, even after missing several regular first-team players.
