Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat PSG to knock them out of the Champions League

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.83K // 07 Mar 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United made a stunning comeback in the second leg to beat PSG by three goals to one, and knock them out of the Champions League. It is for the third consecutive year that the French side are knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16. PSG bottled the first leg lead for the second time in three years.

Manchester United took an early lead in the second minute of the game. Lukaku pounced on a mistake by Kehrer and scored the opener for the Red Devils. After conceding the goal, the French side started attacking more, and scored the equaliser in the 12th minute through Juan Bernat, who was assisted by Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford hit a long-range shot which was dealt with poorly by Buffon, who parried the ball onto Lukaku's feet who didn't make any mistake to give United the lead again with a simple finish. The second half ended with United having a one-goal lead.

Mbappe should have made a one-on-one opportunity count in the 84th minute of the game, and that could have saved PSG from another humiliating exit from the Round of 16.

Diogo Dalot's shot in the closing minutes was initially ruled for a corner, but VAR came into action. The referee awarded a controversial penalty after looking at the replays. The pressure was on young Rashford, who scored the goal with a calm and composed finish.

Solskjaer has completely turned the fortunes of United around, and is destined to get the permanent job at United after this amazing comeback. The Parisians were the architects of their own downfall as they gifted two erroneous goals. No doubt, United deserved to progress to the next round, even after missing several regular first-team players.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's brilliant comeback win:

Solskjaer just sent out the reserves & beat PSG 3-1 in their own back yard.



Give that man a statue. #ChampionsLeague — 📌 (@MrLukeJohnston) March 6, 2019

Advertisement

PSG's stage of elimination in the #ChampionsLeague



18/19 R16

17/18 R16

16/17 R16

15/16 QF

14/15 QF

13/14 QF

12/13 QF



Since 12/13 they have spent £963 Million on players pic.twitter.com/gDcMDaWxqp — Neil Macdonald (@NeilMac555) March 6, 2019

An exclusive and previously unseen angle of what the ref was actually watching on VAR...#PSGMUN #MUFC pic.twitter.com/15SpYogPAA — Man Utd Empire (@Empire_Mu) March 7, 2019

If you're a Tottenham fan, a Chelsea fan or an Arsenal fan and you're not happy with Manchester United qualifying for the quater finals, then football really isn't for you — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) March 6, 2019

#PSGMUN

Neymar = £200m 💰



Mbappe = £160m 😱



Realising you can’t buy the UCL = priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/lGVdfkb8fp — 🇮🇳Soumya (@JustChaoticEvil) March 6, 2019

Lukaku is all of us... Celebrating right in Di Maria’s face 😂😂 #PSGMUN #mufc pic.twitter.com/e0B4LNbJRp — Ash Richards (@AshJRichards) March 6, 2019

PSG owner searching for Kimbempe and Buffon after the match 😂😂#MUFC #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/vikX3SRked — Davis (@davisusenge) March 6, 2019

No matter where you are in your life, no matter what age you are, it is never too late to become a manchester united fan #PSGMUN #GGMU pic.twitter.com/B9X8zx5uX8 — Nzika (@AttanieNyambi) March 6, 2019

What actually makes me sad is not even the whole Psg team losing, but I feel sorry for this legend. 😢 💔#PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/AVZncRfDv8 — Adams (@dj_pancef) March 6, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told us yesterday. He said there was no such thing in Man Utd's world as a lost cause. He talked about the importance of scoring first and about United's history for late drama. The bloke oozed confidence. Not many people believed him - and he got it spot on. — Daniel Taylor (@DTguardian) March 6, 2019

Advertisement