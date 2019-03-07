×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat PSG to knock them out of the Champions League 

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
News
1.83K   //    07 Mar 2019, 11:09 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Manchester United made a stunning comeback in the second leg to beat PSG by three goals to one, and knock them out of the Champions League. It is for the third consecutive year that the French side are knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16. PSG bottled the first leg lead for the second time in three years.

Manchester United took an early lead in the second minute of the game. Lukaku pounced on a mistake by Kehrer and scored the opener for the Red Devils. After conceding the goal, the French side started attacking more, and scored the equaliser in the 12th minute through Juan Bernat, who was assisted by Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford hit a long-range shot which was dealt with poorly by Buffon, who parried the ball onto Lukaku's feet who didn't make any mistake to give United the lead again with a simple finish. The second half ended with United having a one-goal lead.

Mbappe should have made a one-on-one opportunity count in the 84th minute of the game, and that could have saved PSG from another humiliating exit from the Round of 16.

Diogo Dalot's shot in the closing minutes was initially ruled for a corner, but VAR came into action. The referee awarded a controversial penalty after looking at the replays. The pressure was on young Rashford, who scored the goal with a calm and composed finish.

Solskjaer has completely turned the fortunes of United around, and is destined to get the permanent job at United after this amazing comeback. The Parisians were the architects of their own downfall as they gifted two erroneous goals. No doubt, United deserved to progress to the next round, even after missing several regular first-team players.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United's brilliant comeback win:


Advertisement

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Romelu Lukaku Marcus Rashford Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Sports enthusiast.
Twitter reacts as Manchester United knock PSG out of the Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United beat PSG to go through to the next round of Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 Things that helped Manchester United beat PSG
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United make it to the UCL Quarter-finals by beating PSG 3-1 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Fergie time is well and truly alive, as United knock PSG out
RELATED STORY
Post Match Tactical Analysis: Manchester United Vs PSG | Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 ways Solskjaer masterminded a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
PSG vs Manchester United: 3 things to look out for | Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as PSG beat Manchester United 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 reasons why Manchester United eliminated PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us