Twitter reacts as Manchester United coast to comfortable win over St. Etienne

United stroll to the next round with a 4-0 aggregate victory of St. Etienne

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 23 Feb 2017, 03:37 IST

Doesn’t matter which side came up on top, the Pogbas certainly registered a win this week!

Thanks to a Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal, Manchester United strolled to a 1-0 victory against Saint Etienne yesterday night, 4-0 on aggregate, to remain the only English team to remain alive in 4 competitions (theoritically at least, in the case of the Premier League.



Man United fans just seem to be relieved that they are seeing a touch of the United sides of yore with the current team.

Mourinho's Man United stroll their way into the last 16 of the Europa League pic.twitter.com/Pbi5EFEMT8 — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 22, 2017

27 wins 9 draws 6 losses

77 goals scored 30 goals conceded

1 Jose Mourinho #mufc @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/nBPMKQptK1 — Manchester United (@paulpogba1997) February 22, 2017

Mourinho's already brought back Wednesday European nights. What a man. — _ (@JoseMourinhod) February 22, 2017

What is Zlatan, though?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 91st start since the beginning of last season. A ludicrous workload for a 25-year-old, let alone 35. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 22, 2017

Could explain it;

Zlatan looking up to the heavens after that attempted pass and talking to himself because he is God #MUFC — Alfie (@Alfie_Hillier) February 22, 2017

Schweini started!

Schweinsteiger showing in half an hour tonight more than Fellaini has all season. Criminal how Mourinho won't use him more — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 22, 2017

This one’ll get you thinking

Lets discuss valuations, shall we?



- Stones & Otamendi = £90m

- Pogba & Zlatan = £89m



Which duo would you prefer? pic.twitter.com/IlhJ8eQ4Dt — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 22, 2017

Some of the fantastic St. Etienne support weren’t too please to see their arch nemesis Zlatan;

These fans booing Zlatan. Lmao, he's bigger than their club. — (@VintageUtd) February 22, 2017

Meanwhile.

Eric Bailly sent off! He leaves the field and mouths to the ref 'it's the Europa League, I'm not arsed pal'. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 22, 2017

Pogba, though, was rather good;

Absolute filth from Pogba pic.twitter.com/tDSDzYgMm4 — dan (@ManLikeSmalling) February 22, 2017

If you still criticize Paul Pogba for every mistake because of his price tag then Football isn't for you! — Musa (@Alkalee_Musa) February 22, 2017

Saint-Etienne, though, were lackadaisical, to put it politely,

Saint-Étienne was of course, the patron saint of underwhelming Europa League performances. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 22, 2017

On a completely off-track side note,

Have you seen a more reluctant, yet more classy, dab.. ever?