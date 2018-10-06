Twitter reacts as Manchester United dismiss Mourinho sacking reports

Man United have denied reports that Mourinho was to be sacked after the Newcastle

Manchester United has dismissed reports that the club will sack manager Jose Mourinho by the end of this week. Reports circulating in the UK on Friday suggested the board had decided to fire the Portuguese after the Red Devils’ Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

However, Sky Sports reports that the board never intended to sack Mourinho and that his job is safe. The 55-year-old has endured a testing season so far, having led Man United to three defeats after seven Premier League matches.

That, coupled with the uninspiring football on display at Old Trafford, led to some fans calling for his immediate sack. Mourinho’s United currently lie in 10th position on the Premier League log and are also a whopping nine points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

But not everybody was in support of his sack, and former Man United captain Gary Neville issued a furious response after reports emerged the Portuguese would be sacked this weekend.

Neville told Sky Sports:

"There is something rotten to the core of the decisions that have been made over the last four or five years.

"If I'm the person who employs the person underneath me and he fails, eventually I've got to take the responsibility. Eventually I've got to stand up and say: 'Look, I'm not good enough to do this.'"

"Enough is enough for me. I absolutely love that football club, I absolutely love it to death. It's been my life, it's given me everything and I'm not turning on my football club.

"But I have to say something has to change and it isn't the manager. It's above that."

Meanwhile, the world of Twitter has also taken a keen interest in the matter and social media users have wasted no time in rushing to pin down their views.

Whiles some fans see this as a knee-jerk reaction, others insist it is only a matter of time before the Man United board finally give Mourinho the sack.

So, without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets on this Mourinho saga:

