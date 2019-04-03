Twitter reacts as Messi and Suarez come to the rescue in Barcelona's 4-4 draw against Villarreal
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez helped Barcelona to a 4-4 draw with Villarreal on Tuesday as the Catalan giants squandered a two-point lead that would have gotten them an easy win.
Early goals from Philippe Coutinho and Malcom appear to have been enough for the league leaders to secure three points but the lead was negated with efforts from Samuel Chukwueze and Karl Toko Ekambi.
Villarreal gained momentum and banged in another two goals courtesy of Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca in what was looking like a loss for Barcelona. However, Alvaro Gonzalez's red card in the last few minutes of the game paved the way for Messi to score a 90th-minute free-kick before Luis Suarez helped the side to a point with a stoppage-time volley.
Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has acknowledged his side's dependency on Messi but showed no remorse. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Of course there is a Messi dependence, of course, it exists, he is the best in the world."
"But we must know that when he isn't playing, we must play the same way, like in the first half. There was no Messi dependence [in the first half] and the team was fine and [should have been] able to win the match."
He added, "This game has helped us a lot, especially for the games that are to come. It makes people realise that the league is complicated, the teams are good and they have a spirit to fight."
"They [Villarreal] are a good team and they have troubled us. We must improve so that the opponents do not take us lightly, because we will play against teams that play for the league and the Champions League, and against those teams you cannot do that."
