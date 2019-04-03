Twitter reacts as Messi and Suarez come to the rescue in Barcelona's 4-4 draw against Villarreal

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez helped Barcelona to a 4-4 draw with Villarreal on Tuesday as the Catalan giants squandered a two-point lead that would have gotten them an easy win.

Early goals from Philippe Coutinho and Malcom appear to have been enough for the league leaders to secure three points but the lead was negated with efforts from Samuel Chukwueze and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Villarreal gained momentum and banged in another two goals courtesy of Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca in what was looking like a loss for Barcelona. However, Alvaro Gonzalez's red card in the last few minutes of the game paved the way for Messi to score a 90th-minute free-kick before Luis Suarez helped the side to a point with a stoppage-time volley.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has acknowledged his side's dependency on Messi but showed no remorse. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Of course there is a Messi dependence, of course, it exists, he is the best in the world."

"But we must know that when he isn't playing, we must play the same way, like in the first half. There was no Messi dependence [in the first half] and the team was fine and [should have been] able to win the match."

He added, "This game has helped us a lot, especially for the games that are to come. It makes people realise that the league is complicated, the teams are good and they have a spirit to fight."

"They [Villarreal] are a good team and they have troubled us. We must improve so that the opponents do not take us lightly, because we will play against teams that play for the league and the Champions League, and against those teams you cannot do that."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the dramatic draw:

Pope Francis is right.



Messi isn’t God.



Messi is the proof that God exists. pic.twitter.com/LtaruPl1sn — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 2, 2019

Priceless!!! Even The Commentators Said It Was Impossible For @Barcelona To Draw Before Messi Took That Free Kick ... Then boom ! pic.twitter.com/xP0KlqWvCf — Ogbe Alex Weyinmi (@hexoli) April 2, 2019

A free-kick is like a penalty for Messi! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/spFsxvHeTT — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 2, 2019

At 90mins when Villarreal thought they had won the game



Messi: pic.twitter.com/j477rMXlll — 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@oneBruno__) April 2, 2019

Suarez eventually made it 4-4, with a not bad effort. But Messi earlier.

Again.

AGAIN.

Again. https://t.co/gNUd3J1xjy — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) April 2, 2019

What is thrilling in the 4 - 4 draw between Barça and Villarreal is the two commentator making a cashless bet whether Barça can comeback like they did in the past when Messi came in with Barça 4 goals down. Listen to the two commentator in the edited video #Barça #Messi #Suarez# pic.twitter.com/6El11i8xxa — Taiye O. Suleiman (@pausetoponder) April 2, 2019

#Messi and #Suarez to the rescue🔥 splendid last 10 minutes❤️ #leomessi with another stunning freekick and beast Suarez with a bomb volley💣#VillarrealBarça pic.twitter.com/IMVP3doZJG — Aslam (@aslamkuladia) April 2, 2019

Suarez seals it for Barca before Messi scores an amazing free-kick 😍😍 What a rollercoaster ride of emotions!! Messi never disappoints.#VillarrealBarça

https://t.co/6wR1v6dPSj — Neo🔟 (@lniesta9) April 2, 2019

4-4. What an outrageous game. Heartbreak for Villarreal, but that’s what can happen when you have Messi and Suarez.



Two moments of absolute quality to snatch it at the death. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 2, 2019

For 1000 years , the white walkers have tried to get over the wall. They should've asked Messi to breach it for them pic.twitter.com/hqnRcDerHf — Siyabonga Nkosi (@Siya___) April 3, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored 1003 free kick goals this season. Yes, I’ve been counting. 😤😤 — devsploofeek (@sploofeek) April 2, 2019

Messi scored 91 goals in 52 weeks and not all weeks had football and that's the player we want to compare to the rest — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) April 2, 2019

