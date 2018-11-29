×
Twitter reacts as Messi overtakes Ronaldo to Champions League goal-scoring record

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.41K   //    29 Nov 2018, 09:34 IST

Messi is now the player with the most Champions League goals for a single club. 
Messi is now the player with the most Champions League goals for a single club. 

Wednesday saw LaLiga giants Barcelona cementing their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League following their victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique secured the win for the Catalan side.

The opener came in the form of an incredible solo effort from Barcelona's star talisman in the 61st minute followed by a simple 70th minute tap-in by Pique. PSV's Luuk de Jong struck in a late goal but it was not enough to save the hosts from the defeat.

Messi's goal marks the Argentine's 106th goal for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, thereby surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals for a single club in the competition. 

The Juventus star previously held the record with a staggering 105 goals during his time with Real Madrid. Given that Ronaldo has moved on to Serie A side Juventus, reclaiming his lost record would be a monumental task.


Speaking of Messi's opener (via Goal), Barca boss Ernesto Valverde said, "I'm not entirely sure how Messi scored that goal."

"But he and Dembele combined really well down the right. Between them you could count on them producing a shot on goal from almost any situation."

"My team created lots of dangerous chances too, but it was a game which was too open."


The duo remain as the top goal-scorers of Europe's elite competition, with Ronaldo currently at the top with 121 Champions League goals.

With the record-breaking goal, Messi has now taken his Champions League goal tally to five so far this campaign and the numbers are set to grow as his side has now progressed to the knockout stages.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the record:


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Twitter Reactions Ernesto Valverde
