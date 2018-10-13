×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as head coach

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Humor
120   //    13 Oct 2018, 20:50 IST

Thierry Henry previously worked with Belgium's national team as an assistant manager.
Thierry Henry previously worked with Belgium's national team as an assistant manager.

The Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco appointed the former Arsenal striker, Thierry Henry as the new manager. Henry previously worked with the Belgium national team as an assistant manager but will now take over from Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked by the Les Monégasques's earlier this week.

Portuguese boss, Jardim was appointed in 2014 and led the club to the French title in 2017, their first title since 2000. He also guided the team to the Champions League semi-finals during the 2016-2017 season.

Thierry Henry started his professional playing career with AS Monaco and scored 20 goals in 105 league games for the club before joining Juventus in 1999. However, he left Juventus to join Arsenal after just six months and established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. He scored 175 goals in two different spells for Arsenal and is currently the Gunners' record goalscorer in the Premier League. Henry also played for Barcelona and New York Red Bulls during the course of his career.

Thierry Henry scored 51 goals in 123 games for the French National team and won the FIFA World Cup 1998.

Monaco started the season poorly and won just one of their opening nine league fixtures. They are 18th on the Ligue 1 table with six points and lost five of their nine league fixtures. They are struggling in the Champions League as well and are yet to register a win in the competition.

 AS Monaco will play Strasbourg after the international break and then they will make a trip to Belgium to play Club Brugge for their next Champions League fixture.

Twitter reacted to Henry's appointment as the AS Monaco manager and here are some of the best tweets.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 AS Monaco Football Thierry Henry Twitter Reactions
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as AS Monaco appoint Thierry Henry as...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Monaco looking to appoint Thierry Henry as their...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as reports suggest Thierry Henry might...
RELATED STORY
14 facts you did not know about Thierry Henry
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Monaco sign Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Reports: Monaco target Premier League star
RELATED STORY
Monaco hires Thierry Henry as new coach
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us