Twitter reacts as Napoli beat Liverpool 1-0
It was a frustrating night for the Reds as they were beaten 1-0 by the Seria A side, Napoli in their Champions League group stage fixture.
Liverpool struggled to play their natural football all night and were clearly the second best team on the pitch. They were in a strong position to steal a point from the game with an average performance, however, Lorenzo Insigne's strike in the 89th minute shattered the Reds' hopes.
Jurgen Klopp's club was dominated by the team from Naples all over the pitch and had just four shots on goal in comparison to Napoli's 14. Carlo Ancelotti's team also enjoyed 57% of the ball possession during the game.
Jurgen Klopp's team is on a patchy run having failed to win any of their last three games. The Front three is also looking out of sorts and have scored a combined tally of just nine goals this season. Mohamed Salah, in particular, is finding it difficult to get back to his best after his injury in the Champions League finals against Real Madrid last season.
The Merseyside club is second on the Premier League table and will play Manchester City this weekend in a top of the table clash. They will play Huddersfield Town at Kirklees Arena before hosting Red Star Belgrade at Anfield for their next Champions League group stage match.
On the other hand, Napoli is second on the Seria A league table behind Juventus and will be playing Sassuolo and Udinese in the league before making a trip to France to play Paris St. Germain in their next Champions League group stage game.
Twitter reacted to Liverpool's defeat and here are some of the best tweets.