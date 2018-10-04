Twitter reacts as Napoli beat Liverpool 1-0

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 202 // 04 Oct 2018, 03:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah is struggling to replicate his performances of last season

It was a frustrating night for the Reds as they were beaten 1-0 by the Seria A side, Napoli in their Champions League group stage fixture.

Liverpool struggled to play their natural football all night and were clearly the second best team on the pitch. They were in a strong position to steal a point from the game with an average performance, however, Lorenzo Insigne's strike in the 89th minute shattered the Reds' hopes.

Jurgen Klopp's club was dominated by the team from Naples all over the pitch and had just four shots on goal in comparison to Napoli's 14. Carlo Ancelotti's team also enjoyed 57% of the ball possession during the game.

Jurgen Klopp's team is on a patchy run having failed to win any of their last three games. The Front three is also looking out of sorts and have scored a combined tally of just nine goals this season. Mohamed Salah, in particular, is finding it difficult to get back to his best after his injury in the Champions League finals against Real Madrid last season.

The Merseyside club is second on the Premier League table and will play Manchester City this weekend in a top of the table clash. They will play Huddersfield Town at Kirklees Arena before hosting Red Star Belgrade at Anfield for their next Champions League group stage match.

On the other hand, Napoli is second on the Seria A league table behind Juventus and will be playing Sassuolo and Udinese in the league before making a trip to France to play Paris St. Germain in their next Champions League group stage game.

Twitter reacted to Liverpool's defeat and here are some of the best tweets.

Allan heatmap vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/MpD2NPtqcp — pep (@pepromano) October 3, 2018

🔴 @LFC last 3 games in all competitions:



🏟 3 Games

✅ 0 Wins



🍿 Next up, @ManCity. pic.twitter.com/3yGEGpfbtA — SPORF (@Sporf) October 3, 2018

When you get an unexpected winner against Liverpool with seconds to spare 🤨 pic.twitter.com/s54DkwZdCz — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 3, 2018

The Chelsea game seemed to take much more out of Liverpool than the Juventus game took out of Napoli. #LFC were well off the pace tonight. #NAPLIV — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) October 3, 2018

89 mins: Napoli 0-0 Liverpool



Full time: Napoli 1-0 Liverpool



Non #LFC fans be like... 😂 pic.twitter.com/6sHToavDF3 — 888sport (@888sport) October 3, 2018

Spurs and Liverpool fans tonight pic.twitter.com/N41rKC3Xgu — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 3, 2018

Mané when Liverpool have a chance and Salah is waiting for a pass from him pic.twitter.com/26OYnCMtZV — edk🎯bby (@ed_edkobby) October 3, 2018

Liverpool had 0 shots on target ? pic.twitter.com/8AmfuTTpAp — Lorde Bee👑 (@ewuramaa_x) October 3, 2018

Disgusting from Klopp. I’ll always praise him when he gets it right but this was so so wrong. We should not be going to Napoli away and playing for the draw. Liverpool are at their best when we attack!! Ancelotti’s napoli outplayed us. Front 3 awful again. — ً (@bubbIxs) October 3, 2018

*liverpool will be dangerous this season*



yen yen yen. pic.twitter.com/3uut0PHrlM — mahmud alabi (@thatibadanboy) October 3, 2018

Mo Salah disasterclass against a top Serie A club? I've seen this before.



Deluded Liverpool fans called him the best PL player ever. Reality check: he's not even a top 5 player in 2018.



One season wonder. — Dill (@dbaron46) October 3, 2018

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Napoli 1-0 Liverpool



Klopp just can't beat Sarri's teams! pic.twitter.com/DOvwMVWPIq — Pys (@CFCPys) October 3, 2018

What is wrong with Liverpool fans? Few days ago Milner and Henderson were the unsung hero’s of Europe, now they’re just pass backwards merchants? — Pys (@CFCPys) October 3, 2018