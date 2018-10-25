Twitter reacts as Neymar shows off new Batman and Superman tattoos

Neymar is also known for his love of body ink and comic books

Besides his footballing abilities, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr is also known for his love of comic books and body art.

Last month, the Brazilian ace even launched a comic book series called "Inked: Art Animates Life" which features a supernaturally tattooed protagonist named Junior, drawn in the player's likeness.

This time, the 26-year-old has found a way to juxtapose both of his non-footballing interests by getting two giant inkings of comic book superheroes Batman and Superman on his back.

During a recent visit to Sao Paolo, Neymar paid a visit to city-based tattoo artist Thieres Paim to get his DC-Marvel inspired inkings.

Paim then posted a picture of his masterpiece on social media. The Instagram post exposes the PSG star's back which had just been inked with two large tattoos of the superheroes.

The caption reads, "Como todos sabem @neymarjr é fã dos personagens #spiderman e #batman... Hoje tive o prazer de tatuar essa arte em sua pele!!!" (As everyone knows, Neymar is a fan of the characters Spider-Man and Batman. Today I had the pleasure of tattooing them on his skin!)

The launch of the first issue of his comic series was announced by Neymar on social media. The post, accompanied by a picture of the forward posing with the cover art of the graphic novel, said, "Dream come true! Get the first issue of Inked at http://neymarjrcomics.com."

Dream come true ! 🦁

Get the first issue of Inked at https://t.co/dvdnq0kdR7 pic.twitter.com/Wj4DAltR2Q — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 12, 2018

Speaking to Business Wire about his love for comic books, the Brazilian superstar said, “Like many kids, I had two dreams growing up, to be a professional footballer and a superhero. I’ve been blessed enough to play football at the highest level.”

“Now I have the chance to bring new, modern, powerful storytelling through comics and graphic novels to fans around the world.”

“As a kid who grew up reading comics, I hope that these stories and characters can inspire and entertain people.”

Paim's post has caught the attention of fans who have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the tattoos:

Neymar's day



Training ✔

Make a big ass tattoo in the back✔

Take photo like a gangster ✔

Sipping tea and watch movie before sleep ✔



He's so strange I love it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PgwOLsoxwR — BR/ NJ (@brazil_legend) October 23, 2018

Can’t believe Neymar even considered getting DC related tattoo I mean the Spider-Man one is amazing tho — Lea (@McuRodriguez) October 24, 2018

Neymar got giant tattoo of Spider-Man and Batman on his back. Told y’all them the top 2 super heroes of all time 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Reese (@swervepacino) October 23, 2018

Neymar has just shown off his Batman tattoo. How did he get it? Didn't he fall on the floor of the parlour, writhing, the moment the tattoo artist touched him? — Budhaditya Roy (@budhadityaroy) October 25, 2018

No way did Neymar get a Spider-Man and Batman tattoo on his back. Wow. — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) October 23, 2018

When you realise that Neymar’s Spider-Man tattoo is that of the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/2XSTT4S95A — George Aldridge (@aldridge96_afc) October 24, 2018

Neymar wanted to score a hat-trick against Napoli and remove his shirt to showoff his new tattoo.

Result : Napoli 2 Goals - 2 Tattoo Neymar. — Murali SB (@iMuraliSB) October 25, 2018

Can you please remind Neymar that getting a tattoo that big the day before an important CL game isn't the best idea ever? — John Francis (@Holydragjohn) October 23, 2018

You’d think with all that money that neymar could have afforded a better tattoo artist — Ryan (@DeoRyan) October 25, 2018

my heartfelt congratulations to Neymar, a grown adult, who has recently shown off his new Batman and Spiderman tattoos — ཊལབསརངཧ (@David_Rudnick) October 25, 2018

Neymar’s new back tattoos are dope. — Alessandro Marotto (@AMarotto05) October 23, 2018