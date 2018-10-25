Twitter reacts as Neymar shows off new Batman and Superman tattoos
Besides his footballing abilities, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr is also known for his love of comic books and body art.
Last month, the Brazilian ace even launched a comic book series called "Inked: Art Animates Life" which features a supernaturally tattooed protagonist named Junior, drawn in the player's likeness.
This time, the 26-year-old has found a way to juxtapose both of his non-footballing interests by getting two giant inkings of comic book superheroes Batman and Superman on his back.
During a recent visit to Sao Paolo, Neymar paid a visit to city-based tattoo artist Thieres Paim to get his DC-Marvel inspired inkings.
Paim then posted a picture of his masterpiece on social media. The Instagram post exposes the PSG star's back which had just been inked with two large tattoos of the superheroes.
The caption reads, "Como todos sabem @neymarjr é fã dos personagens #spiderman e #batman... Hoje tive o prazer de tatuar essa arte em sua pele!!!" (As everyone knows, Neymar is a fan of the characters Spider-Man and Batman. Today I had the pleasure of tattooing them on his skin!)
The launch of the first issue of his comic series was announced by Neymar on social media. The post, accompanied by a picture of the forward posing with the cover art of the graphic novel, said, "Dream come true! Get the first issue of Inked at http://neymarjrcomics.com."
Speaking to Business Wire about his love for comic books, the Brazilian superstar said, “Like many kids, I had two dreams growing up, to be a professional footballer and a superhero. I’ve been blessed enough to play football at the highest level.”
“Now I have the chance to bring new, modern, powerful storytelling through comics and graphic novels to fans around the world.”
“As a kid who grew up reading comics, I hope that these stories and characters can inspire and entertain people.”
Paim's post has caught the attention of fans who have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the tattoos: