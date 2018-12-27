Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba nets double in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield
It’s been a good week for Manchester United and midfielder Paul Pogba. The Old Trafford outfit and the France International have both seen a change in fortunes following the departure of Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese manager oversaw one of the most uninspiring tenures at the club, with fans often lamenting the lack of attacking football.
However, the appointment of legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has immediately made a good impact on the club, with the Red Devils going on to win two games on the spin. Manchester United defeated Cardiff City 5-1 in Solskjaer’s first game, before again demolishing Huddersfield 3-1 on Wednesday.
Pogba has been the biggest winner in that period, with the midfielder scoring twice against Huddersfield. It has indeed been a great time for the Frenchman, who also had two assists in the previous game against Cardiff.
Speaking about Pogba’s upturn in form, Solskjaer said, as quoted by the BBC:
"I was very pleased for him and the whole team. He loves football and has a big smile.
"That's the Paul I have known since he was in the reserves and youth team.
"He's always been a happy boy, a big smile on his face and when you score two you're happy. It's a response and Paul loves playing for this club. He's a Manchester United boy through and through and knows what it means to play for the club."
Having struggled under the tenure of Mourinho, it is easy to see that Pogba is now enjoying his football again.
His celebration after his second goal against Huddersfield also says a lot about the kind of sweet atmosphere at Old Trafford currently.
But the world of Twitter has been speaking following the Frenchman’s double against the Premier League minnows.
So, without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets: