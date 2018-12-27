Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba nets double in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield

Paul Pogba scored twice against Huddersfield on Wednesday

It’s been a good week for Manchester United and midfielder Paul Pogba. The Old Trafford outfit and the France International have both seen a change in fortunes following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager oversaw one of the most uninspiring tenures at the club, with fans often lamenting the lack of attacking football.

However, the appointment of legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has immediately made a good impact on the club, with the Red Devils going on to win two games on the spin. Manchester United defeated Cardiff City 5-1 in Solskjaer’s first game, before again demolishing Huddersfield 3-1 on Wednesday.

Pogba has been the biggest winner in that period, with the midfielder scoring twice against Huddersfield. It has indeed been a great time for the Frenchman, who also had two assists in the previous game against Cardiff.

Speaking about Pogba’s upturn in form, Solskjaer said, as quoted by the BBC:

"I was very pleased for him and the whole team. He loves football and has a big smile.

"That's the Paul I have known since he was in the reserves and youth team.

"He's always been a happy boy, a big smile on his face and when you score two you're happy. It's a response and Paul loves playing for this club. He's a Manchester United boy through and through and knows what it means to play for the club."

Having struggled under the tenure of Mourinho, it is easy to see that Pogba is now enjoying his football again.

His celebration after his second goal against Huddersfield also says a lot about the kind of sweet atmosphere at Old Trafford currently.

But the world of Twitter has been speaking following the Frenchman’s double against the Premier League minnows.

So, without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

The old Paul pogba vs the new Paul Pogba pic.twitter.com/VWmiwD2PEI — Calebwizy🗼 (@calebwaswa2) December 26, 2018

Pundits & Top Reds: No rxcuses now Jose is gone Paul Pogba. The pressure is on!



Pogba: pic.twitter.com/tV1aTm4l4c — #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) December 26, 2018

Pogba now has 3 assists & 2 goals in 168 minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pic.twitter.com/8Yu30mIee3 — JosesExcuses (@JoseExcuses) December 26, 2018

Pogba haters where you at? Virus, selfish, arrogant! Now they're all trying to jump on the bandwagon. Same with Martial last season. Understand that quality will always shine through when the handbrake is off — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 13 goals this season:



🔴 Games: 22

⚽ Goals: 7

🎯 Assists: 6



No centre-midfielder in Europe has been involved in more goals. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iYHDjpAYWu — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 26, 2018

Pogba when he sees Mourinho pic.twitter.com/uISRpCWk5W — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba on form again and Alexis Sanchez working on his day off. Solskjaer deserves credit for upturn but latter gesture suggests player power is thriving at #mufc. Fans deserved better from some players. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 26, 2018

Pogba while playing boring football under Jose Mourinho. 😂#MUFC pic.twitter.com/qe9h4gY0TX — The Mad Engineer ☄ (@WalkingTrojen) December 27, 2018

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (13 in all comps) - the most from any midfielder in Europe 💎#MUFC pic.twitter.com/aGV3e4bY6K — Man Utd Update (@ManUtdsUpdate) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba in 2⃣ games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer



2 goals



2 assists



Paul Pogba in his last 1⃣2⃣ games under Jose Mourinho



1 goal



3 assists#pogback pic.twitter.com/64dLdCXiY4 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 26, 2018

Just a reminder that there were actually United fans out there who wanted us to get rid of Paul Pogba instead of José Mourinho. Absolute fools. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) December 26, 2018

Two goals for Pogba today...



“Pogba’s a virus.”



“Pogba should concentrate on football.”



🤫🤫🤫 #mufc pic.twitter.com/svpSetkoEn — United Xtra (@utdxtra) December 26, 2018

Reminder that Pogba danced yesterday. Turns out dancing and posting on Social Media does not stop a player from delivering a masterclass the next day. Shocking eh? — Cerè (@Cerebrone) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba when he scored: pic.twitter.com/syaZ9LSyra — José (@MourinhoMindset) December 26, 2018

