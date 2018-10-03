Twitter reacts as Paulo Dybala scores a hat-trick against Young boys

Paulo Dybala scored a brilliant hat-trick for Juventus

Juventus maintained their 100% winning record in all competitions by beating the Swiss side, Young Boys 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture.

Paulo Dybala was the star for the 'Old Lady' as he opened the score for his team in the 5th minute of the match. He was again on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute before finishing his hat-trick by tapping in Juan Cuadrado's cross during the 69th minute of the match.

The Argentine international is only the fourth Juventus player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League with Filippo Inzaghi, Alessandro del Piero, and Arturo Vidal being the other three.

The 24-year-old was Juventus' star player last season and scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady. However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer took away the limelight from the attacker and his performances were affected by that.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the game which gave the talented attacker a chance to stand up to the occasion and show that he is still an important part of the team. He took the chance with both hands and delivered a world-class performance in the absence of the five times Ballon d'Or winner. Dybala scored four goals in all competition for the Italian side this season.

Juventus are at the top of the Serie A table and won all of their opening seven fixtures in the league. They are also on the top of their Champions League group and are the favorites to qualify for the group stages on top.

The 34 times Serie A winners will play Udinese and Genoa next in the league before making a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in their next Champions League fixture.

Twitter reacted to the Argentine's hat-trick and here are some of the best tweets.

“Ronaldo left La Liga to leave Lionel Messi’s shadow. Well Ronaldo, I’d like to welcome you to mine.”



- Paulo Dybala pic.twitter.com/0bf55c2akF — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) October 2, 2018

GOAL: Juventus 3 - 0 Young Boys. Paulo Dybala bags his hat-trick. Who needs Ronaldo anyway? #Juve #BSCYB



⚽🇮🇹🇨🇭 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 2, 2018

⚽ ⚽ ⚽ |



Paulo Dybala is only the fourth player to ever score a hattrick for Juventus in UCL.



🇦🇷 @PauDybala_JR 💎 pic.twitter.com/XBjPOcU2Bm — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) October 2, 2018

Paulo Dybala's nine Champions League goals by foot:



⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left

⚽️ Left



No need to use anything else. 🍬 pic.twitter.com/Y48uH1ZHdC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2018