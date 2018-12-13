Twitter reacts as Phil Jones sets new own goal record vs Valencia

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News 52 // 13 Dec 2018, 23:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jones scored an own goal for Manchester United v Valencia

When Manchester United visited the Mestalla on Wednesday night, they were already assured of qualification. They just had to better Juventus' result and they could finish the group as leaders. Mourinho made several changes to the team from the weekend, as he reinstated Paul Pogba in the middle. However, the headlines were taken over by the Frenchman's compatriot.

In the 47th minute, under pressure from Batshuayi, Phil Jones, unfortunately, turned the ball into his own net, putting Valencia 2-0 up. Even though Rashford reduced the scored to 2-1 at the 87th minute, it was too little, too late as United failed to secure points in the last game of the group stages. It meant that they finished the group in the second position and could now face anyone from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia, PSG, Porto and Bayern in the knockout stages.

Even though the loss meant a lack of confidence ahead of the trip to Anfield this weekend, it was Englishman Phil Jones who made the headlines. The defender had scored another own goal and had now picked up a knack of scoring own goals, registering quite a few astonishing stats on the night. He became the first player to score an away goal in the Champions League since Mark Lynch scored against his own club Deportivo la Coruna in 2003!

Jones also became the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Champions League since he himself had scored an own goal in 2011! In the Premier League, Jones has scored 2 goals for Manchester United and 2 own goals against his club. On Wednesday night, his record in the Champions League became exactly similar - 2 goals and 2 own goals. It was a sad night for the English Defender, who was also culpable for the first goal.

Twitter, as usual, had some of the best reactions to his own goal and here are the pick of the lot:

Some of them were sarcastic...

My man doesn’t even deserve capital letters — . (@Alexhod85095302) December 12, 2018

The only player De Gea is afraid of. — Saleh (@salehDoweel) December 13, 2018

Outstanding turn of peace to beat his man and calmly slot home whilst under pressure... 👏 — DJ ManParty (@cosmicbaggy) December 12, 2018

Advertisement

Not only is he setting records but he’s breaking them too 😂#philjones #ManUtd #terrible — Bald Yute (@BaldYute) December 12, 2018

Phil Jones has now scored as many CL own goals as AC Milan — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 12, 2018

...while others saw the funny side of things

Phil Jones trying to get out of the stadium after the game. pic.twitter.com/liOD7bN6CA — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) December 12, 2018

Manchester United fans Phil bad seeing Phil Jones in the field. 😂😂 — JN SHINE (@ItsJnShine) December 12, 2018

It’s a dark & corrupt world so we need Phil Jones to keep us smiling. pic.twitter.com/Yydy6DWvIj — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 12, 2018

Some were outright insulting...

Phil Jones unable to find his way out of the tunnel for the 2nd half... #VALMUN pic.twitter.com/2VuZUTIU8H — Richard Socks (@SocksyBeast) December 12, 2018

...while others wanted him to teach his colleague a thing or two

Phil Jones showing Lukaku how to finish — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 12, 2018

Advertisement