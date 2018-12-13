×
Twitter reacts as Phil Jones sets new own goal record vs Valencia

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
52   //    13 Dec 2018, 23:31 IST

Jones scored an own goal for Manchester United v Valencia
Jones scored an own goal for Manchester United v Valencia

When Manchester United visited the Mestalla on Wednesday night, they were already assured of qualification. They just had to better Juventus' result and they could finish the group as leaders. Mourinho made several changes to the team from the weekend, as he reinstated Paul Pogba in the middle. However, the headlines were taken over by the Frenchman's compatriot.

In the 47th minute, under pressure from Batshuayi, Phil Jones, unfortunately, turned the ball into his own net, putting Valencia 2-0 up. Even though Rashford reduced the scored to 2-1 at the 87th minute, it was too little, too late as United failed to secure points in the last game of the group stages. It meant that they finished the group in the second position and could now face anyone from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia, PSG, Porto and Bayern in the knockout stages.

Even though the loss meant a lack of confidence ahead of the trip to Anfield this weekend, it was Englishman Phil Jones who made the headlines. The defender had scored another own goal and had now picked up a knack of scoring own goals, registering quite a few astonishing stats on the night. He became the first player to score an away goal in the Champions League since Mark Lynch scored against his own club Deportivo la Coruna in 2003!

Jones also became the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Champions League since he himself had scored an own goal in 2011! In the Premier League, Jones has scored 2 goals for Manchester United and 2 own goals against his club. On Wednesday night, his record in the Champions League became exactly similar - 2 goals and 2 own goals. It was a sad night for the English Defender, who was also culpable for the first goal.

Twitter, as usual, had some of the best reactions to his own goal and here are the pick of the lot:

Some of them were sarcastic...



...while others saw the funny side of things





Some were outright insulting...




...while others wanted him to teach his colleague a thing or two





