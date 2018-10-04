Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as PSG beat Red Star Belgrade 6-1

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Humor
415   //    04 Oct 2018, 01:24 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Neymar produced a performance of top quality against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

After tasting a defeat in their last Champions League clash against Liverpool, Paris St. Germain went back to winning ways by beating the Austrian side, Red Star Belgrade 6-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar opened the scoring for the French side in the 20th minute before adding one more just two minutes after his first goal. PSG's star striker was on the scoresheet in the 37th minute and the Argentine, Angel di Maria gave Thomas Tuchel's team a four-goal advantage just before the halftime.

The World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe scored the fifth goal for his team in the 70th minute and Neymar capped up his brilliant performance with a hat-trick by finding the net again in the 81st minute. Nevertheless, the former Chelsea attacker, Marko Marin also scored a goal for the visitors in the 74th minutes, but his strike was nothing more than a consolation.

PSG dominated the entire game with 75% possession of the ball and 34 shots with 17 hitting the target.

Red Star Belgrade is at the bottom of their group and their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages are very slim after the recent performances.

The French Champions started their league season strong and are at the top of Ligue 1 table after winning all of their opening eight league fixtures. They will play Olympics Lyon and Amiens SC next in the league before hosting the Italian side, Napoli for their next Champions League fixture.

On the other hand, Red Star Belgrade will play Zemun and Rad next in the league before making a trip to England to play Liverpool FC for their next Champions League fixture.

Twitter reacted to Paris St. Germain's victory and here are some of the best tweets.


