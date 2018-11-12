Twitter reacts as Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo

Karim Benzema

In the 12th week of La Liga 2018-19, Real Madrid faced Celta de Vigo away. In a display of relentless attacking football, the visitors beat Celta de Vigo 4-2 to secure the sixth position in the league table.

This win marks the fourth straight win for Real Madrid under caretaker coach Santiago Solari. The Argentine has also become the first team boss to emerge triumphant in his first four matches since Manuel Pellegrini achieved the feat in 2009.

Both Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo went into the match with well balanced line-ups. Solari's men started the match aggressively and tried their best to get an early advantage, but all their efforts were blocked by Celta de Vigo's resolute defense. Neither team was able to get on to the scoresheet in the first 20 minutes of the game.

In the 23rd minute of the match, however, Karim Benzema got the breakthrough to provide the lead for Real Madrid. It was Luca Modric who assisted the goal, continuing his impressive run for Madrid.

After that, both teams were unable to score any further goals until half-time. At the end of the first stanza, the score remained 1-0 in Real Madrid's favor.

Santiago Solari: Real Madrid's interim head coach.

In the second half of the game, Real Madrid continued to pile on the pressure and they got the benefit of their aggression. In the 56th minute, Gustavo Cabral of Celta de Vigo succumbed to the pressure and conceded an own goal to double Real Madrid's lead.

Just 5 minutes after that own goal by Cabral, Hugo Mallo opened the scoring for the home team via a Brais Méndez assist.

In the 81st minute of the match, David Juncà conceded a penalty after a foul in the dreaded box. Serio Ramos took the responsibility of the spot kick and calmly converted it.

There was more drama to come in extra time, as Dani Caballos scored the final goal for Real Madrid. But just two minutes later Brais Méndez also scored a goal for Celta de Vigo to reduce the goal difference.

At full time the score remained 4-2 in Real Madrid's favor.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this entertaining game:

1 - Santiago Solari is the first @realmadriden manager to win his first four competitive games since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009 (7). Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/GWjLqUJXB3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2018

5 - No other player from the top five European leagus has scored more penalties than Sergio Ramos this season in all competitions (level with Lille’s Nicolas Pepe). Panenka. pic.twitter.com/XdvLNpg1Pb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2018

-Real Madrid Win

-Barca lost

-Benzema back in form

-Ceballos scored a banger

-Ronaldo scored at San Siro

-Capi did another Panenka



Today was a good day😍 pic.twitter.com/t8JAW1Vnve — Aarul (@Aaruls12) November 11, 2018

Karim Benzema has more goals this season than ...

• Cristiano Ronaldo

• Roberto Firmino

• Edinson Cavani

• Mohammed Salah

• Eden Hazard



Keep in mind Benzema has only taken one penalty this season out of possible 5. — - (@bhavinho) November 11, 2018

This is Karim Benzema carrying the whole Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/KXj212pQUt — Ali (@CR7i9) November 11, 2018

FT: Celta Vigo 2-4 Real Madrid!

Real Madrid under Solari: 4 matches, 4 wins, 15 goals scored and 2 conceded. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IlCzzDY38D — SB (@Realmadridplace) November 11, 2018

CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORED



KARIM BENZEMA SCORED



REAL MADRID WON 3 POINTS



FC BARCELONA WINNING STREAK OVER RIGHT AFTER MIDGET'S COMEBACK.



TIME FOR MY CELEBRATION NOW- pic.twitter.com/nrSRc4ZM2j — Mr. Bernabéu (@TheCr7League) November 11, 2018