Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Atletico Madrid

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
440   //    30 Sep 2018, 02:31 IST

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Giménez, Godin, Filipe; Koke, Saúl, Rodri, Lemar; Diego Costa, Griezmann

Final Score: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid

The 7th gameweek of LaLiga saw Real Madrid play out a scoreless draw against their city rivals, Atletico Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos entered the fixture having seen their unbeaten record come to an end in midweek as they were shocked by Sevilla. The European champions were well below-par as they were thrashed 3-0 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, had thrashed Huesca 3-0 prior to this fixture even though they were yet to really get going this term.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture, it is time for Gareth Bale to step up and take the reins at Real Madrid. However, he was forced off at half-time with an apparent thigh injury, the same problems that have plagued him through his career in the Spanish capital.

On the contrary, it was Ceballos who added a spark to Madrid’s game, impressing in an otherwise stagnant second half. With no Isco available, he added some welcome creativity, even if it wasn’t enough to make the difference.

Thibaut Courtois was also phenomenal in the match versus Atletico Madrid. He made a superb save to deny Antoine Griezmann when the French forward raced in on goal early in the game, keeping his team level. Then, when former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa broke in on the left flank, Courtois stayed upright and deflected his effort wide.

As such, Real Madrid missed another chance to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga as they only managed to move level with them having managed 14 points.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Gareth Bale Antoine Griezmann Twitter Reactions Julen Lopetegui Diego Simeone
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
3 reasons why Real Madrid would defeat Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid would defeat Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Antoine Griezmann's recent claims
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid can...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid prevail over Getafe
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid coast past Huesca
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eibar come up trumps against Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best Atletico Madrid strikers from the...
RELATED STORY
5 players who featured for both Real Madrid and Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us