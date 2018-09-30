Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Giménez, Godin, Filipe; Koke, Saúl, Rodri, Lemar; Diego Costa, Griezmann

Final Score: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid

The 7th gameweek of LaLiga saw Real Madrid play out a scoreless draw against their city rivals, Atletico Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos entered the fixture having seen their unbeaten record come to an end in midweek as they were shocked by Sevilla. The European champions were well below-par as they were thrashed 3-0 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, had thrashed Huesca 3-0 prior to this fixture even though they were yet to really get going this term.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture, it is time for Gareth Bale to step up and take the reins at Real Madrid. However, he was forced off at half-time with an apparent thigh injury, the same problems that have plagued him through his career in the Spanish capital.

On the contrary, it was Ceballos who added a spark to Madrid’s game, impressing in an otherwise stagnant second half. With no Isco available, he added some welcome creativity, even if it wasn’t enough to make the difference.

Thibaut Courtois was also phenomenal in the match versus Atletico Madrid. He made a superb save to deny Antoine Griezmann when the French forward raced in on goal early in the game, keeping his team level. Then, when former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa broke in on the left flank, Courtois stayed upright and deflected his effort wide.

As such, Real Madrid missed another chance to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga as they only managed to move level with them having managed 14 points.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

Atletico now unbeaten in last six La Liga visits to Bernabeu - three wins, followed by three draws. Last team to avoid defeat for that long was Valencia, back in the 1940s. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) September 29, 2018

After three consecutive wins for Atleti in this fixture, three straight draws in La Liga between these two teams at the Santiago Bernabéu. Worthy rival, yes. Decent derby? Not so much. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) September 29, 2018

Atlético Madrid are the second team to stay unbeaten in six successive La Liga away matches against Real Madrid, after Valencia from 1942 to 1948. @Atleti #RealMadridAtleti — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 29, 2018

Real Madrid have now gone 229 minutes without scoring a goal.



They are really missing one man in particular. pic.twitter.com/EG2vnIkb1t — bet365 (@bet365) September 29, 2018

Carvajal man of the match against Atletico Madrid, and 2nd best was Ceballos easily. — Rk (@RkFutbol) September 29, 2018

9 - Gareth Bale has played more LaLiga games without scoring against Atletico de Madrid than versus any other side. Vigilance. pic.twitter.com/csL3Z3RB80 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2018

The VAR room when Real Madrid players make a mistake

(📷: @Llourinho ) pic.twitter.com/3uj9yP6GXb — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 29, 2018

1 - Vinícius Júnior has become the first ever player born in 2000 to play a competitive game for Real Madrid. Future. pic.twitter.com/yCdTG1fxoc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2018

Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga this season pic.twitter.com/wIUsBAdWs7 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 29, 2018

Real Madrid when facing Gimenez tonight pic.twitter.com/14G2F1lvEw — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 29, 2018

Real Madrid have failed to score in two consecutive games for the first time since 2011.. pic.twitter.com/D62qDtjrb6 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 29, 2018

Vinícius Júnior is the youngest-ever Brazilian player to play in a La Liga game for Real Madrid.



18 years, 2 months and 17 days old. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/CLdujJKtAL — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) September 29, 2018

Atletico Madrid's defense is just way too good man 😩 — OMAR 👑 (@Omaaar96) September 29, 2018

We really missed Marcelo today — nadia (@benzizous_) September 29, 2018

Real Madrid 0 Atletico Madrid 0



wE dOnT nEeD RoNaLdO 💀😂😂😂😂 — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) September 29, 2018

You can't spell "Madrid" without "Mad".



Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are very very mad 😭 — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) September 29, 2018

Real Madrid failed to score in consecutive league matches for the first time since 2011. pic.twitter.com/5d9Vj21LYg — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) September 29, 2018

