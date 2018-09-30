Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Giménez, Godin, Filipe; Koke, Saúl, Rodri, Lemar; Diego Costa, Griezmann
Final Score: Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico Madrid
The 7th gameweek of LaLiga saw Real Madrid play out a scoreless draw against their city rivals, Atletico Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos entered the fixture having seen their unbeaten record come to an end in midweek as they were shocked by Sevilla. The European champions were well below-par as they were thrashed 3-0 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, had thrashed Huesca 3-0 prior to this fixture even though they were yet to really get going this term.
With Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture, it is time for Gareth Bale to step up and take the reins at Real Madrid. However, he was forced off at half-time with an apparent thigh injury, the same problems that have plagued him through his career in the Spanish capital.
On the contrary, it was Ceballos who added a spark to Madrid’s game, impressing in an otherwise stagnant second half. With no Isco available, he added some welcome creativity, even if it wasn’t enough to make the difference.
Thibaut Courtois was also phenomenal in the match versus Atletico Madrid. He made a superb save to deny Antoine Griezmann when the French forward raced in on goal early in the game, keeping his team level. Then, when former Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa broke in on the left flank, Courtois stayed upright and deflected his effort wide.
As such, Real Madrid missed another chance to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga as they only managed to move level with them having managed 14 points.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.
What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!