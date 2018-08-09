Twitter reacts as Real Madrid sign Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea has left for Real Madrid

Chelsea has confirmed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga on a seven-year deal. The deal made the Spanish keeper the most expensive goalie in the world, as he cost the Blues £71.6 million. Signing the 23-year-old would mean that Chelsea has finally found their replacement for Thibaut Courtois who was sold to Real Madrid in a €35 million deal.

Amidst his uncertain future at Chelsea, Courtois had initially mentioned that he would leave with Eden Hazard and both of them would remain on the same team. That looks unlikely now as there is no word on Hazard's move away from Chelsea. At the same time, Olivier Giroud had talked about Hazard and him trying to convince Nabil Fekir to join Stamford Bridge. Judging by how things have progressed, the 26-year-old goalkeeper could be the only way on the way to Spain.

The keeper had made 154 appearances each for both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. In the process, he kept 58 clean sheets for the English club and 76 clean sheets for the Spanish club. According to WhoScored, Courtois is excellent in reflex saves and saving close range shots. During his time with the Blues, he had worked his way up and deputize Petr Cech as the first choice keeper.

At Real Madrid, there are a couple of senior keepers namely Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla. The Belgian star would probably be named in the starting line-up immediately. For both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2016, Courtois had been awarded the Golden Glove award.

There is no doubt about his quality given that he had loads of experience in both English Premier League and La Liga. Real Madrid should be rejoicing over the deal even though they failed to secure Hazard. However, they are also feeling that an injustice has been done to Navas because of the deal. Here is how Twitter reacted to the piece of news.

Thibaut Courtois is heading to Real Madrid. Kepa Arrizabalaga will replace him at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/nht7YlBkRx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 8, 2018

I think John Terry May have just won an award for this post on his Instagram account 😂 #JT #chelsea #courtois #kepa pic.twitter.com/849whZ2hL8 — Andy H (@ChelsLad66) August 8, 2018

Courtois tweeted “Hala Madrid”, a Chelsea fan replied with “Hala your mother”



*tears* 😩😂 — ‎kindα bαd kindα bougεε (@balenciego) August 8, 2018

Courtois tweeted hala Madrid with a Chelsea avi and header. He just couldn't wait 😂😂😂😂 — Rözil (@Rose_Related) August 8, 2018

Just unfollowed THIBAUT COURTOIS and followed KEPA ARRIZABALAGA. My loyalty is with @ChelseaFC 🤣🤣🤣 — Amaka (@AmakaokoliDD) August 8, 2018

Chelsea, Atletico fans hating Courtois for being a snake. Real Madrid fans hating their club for Keylor Navas treatment. — Leo Sat (@ItsMrBlueGuy) August 8, 2018

Navas is better than Courtois. — Maxi Rodriguez (@FutbolIntellect) August 8, 2018

Signing Courtois doesn't change the fact that we're having a disastrous transfer window, we got no squad depth at all not defensively nor offensively, a couple of injuries could end all of our hopes real quick.. — OMAR 👑 (@Omaaar96) August 8, 2018

Finally a world class signing after few transfer windows. Bienvenido Courtois! — Ollie (@amirul_frhn) August 9, 2018

Just look at courtois😂😂😂 Chelsea everywhere but still tweeted #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/CIoInajHyS — Ify boy (@inc051) August 9, 2018

Am I the only one who thinks Navas is better than Courtois? — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) August 8, 2018

Real Madrid just signed Courtois.



Top 3 Goalkeepers in La Liga:

Oblak

Ter Stegen

Keylor Navas — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) August 8, 2018

Plot twist: Keylor Navas benches Thibaut Courtois.



Can definitely see this happening tbvh #CFC — ‏ًًً (@BarkleyFT) August 8, 2018

Feel bad for Keylor Navas tbh. He was patient in 14/15 even when he clearly deserved to start over Casillas. Also he’s done so much for the club. Courtois will surely start from now on — Madridista Haven¹³ (@MadridistaHaven) August 8, 2018

Keylor Navas is 31 and has never been able to really impress the Madrileños, even after winning 3 Champions League. Thibaut Courtois is 26 and is seen as a keeper for the future. It's strictly football business. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) August 8, 2018

So does Courtois go straight into the Real Madrid team? Or share playing time? Or sit on the bench? If Keylor Navas is relegated it would be one of the harshest benchings in history. — Andy West (@andywest01) August 8, 2018