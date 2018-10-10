×
Twitter reacts as reports suggest Thierry Henry might make move to Monaco instead of Aston Villa

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
390   //    10 Oct 2018, 12:04 IST


Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Chelsea and Arsenal legends John Terry and Thierry Henry were recently set to become the new managerial duo at Aston Villa.

Reports claim that the duo is set to lead Villa as the club has sacked Steve Bruce over the international break.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Terry will become Henry's assistant at Villa Park.

If the reports are true, Henry, who is currently coaching the Belgian team, maybe Villa's sixth boss since 2015.

The two have a mutual respect for one another, with Thierry Henry praising the Chelsea defender, "John Terry was a leader and the way he was directing the field was just amazing, he was one of the best defenders I played against in the Premier League for sure."

He added, "What I like about John is his love for Chelsea, it's real."

John Terry, on the other hand, had this to say of the Arsenal legend: "Henry was my most feared striker.

He was terrifying. He was the best by far. He had everything, the movement. He was incredible."

"He would be the one before games, I'd say, 'it's going to be tough tomorrow.' Nobody else did that."

However, it looks as though hopes of a legendary managerial duo at Villa Park have been quashed as reports have now emerged that Monaco are set to name Henry as their new manager after having made the decision to sack Leonardo Jardim.


Monaco have reportedly made contact with the representatives of their former striker over the possibility of his appointment as manager of the club.

The 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions have been keen on sacking Jardim as the side started the season in poor form, winning only one game in their first nine so far.

Monaco currently sit in 18th place, with just six points.

Twitter has since flooded with reaction to the reports:

