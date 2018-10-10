Twitter reacts as reports suggest Thierry Henry might make move to Monaco instead of Aston Villa

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Chelsea and Arsenal legends John Terry and Thierry Henry were recently set to become the new managerial duo at Aston Villa.

Reports claim that the duo is set to lead Villa as the club has sacked Steve Bruce over the international break.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Terry will become Henry's assistant at Villa Park.

If the reports are true, Henry, who is currently coaching the Belgian team, maybe Villa's sixth boss since 2015.

The two have a mutual respect for one another, with Thierry Henry praising the Chelsea defender, "John Terry was a leader and the way he was directing the field was just amazing, he was one of the best defenders I played against in the Premier League for sure."

He added, "What I like about John is his love for Chelsea, it's real."

John Terry, on the other hand, had this to say of the Arsenal legend: "Henry was my most feared striker.

He was terrifying. He was the best by far. He had everything, the movement. He was incredible."

"He would be the one before games, I'd say, 'it's going to be tough tomorrow.' Nobody else did that."

However, it looks as though hopes of a legendary managerial duo at Villa Park have been quashed as reports have now emerged that Monaco are set to name Henry as their new manager after having made the decision to sack Leonardo Jardim.

Monaco have reportedly made contact with the representatives of their former striker over the possibility of his appointment as manager of the club.

The 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions have been keen on sacking Jardim as the side started the season in poor form, winning only one game in their first nine so far.

Monaco currently sit in 18th place, with just six points.

Twitter has since flooded with reaction to the reports:

Why would @ThierryHenry rather live in Monaco than Birmingham? 😂😂😂 #avfc — Dom Lerner (@domlerner) October 9, 2018

Looks like Thierry Henry is going to Monaco. Rejected #avfc That's one off the list. — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) October 9, 2018

Alright @ThierryHenry are you officially gonna be the coach of @AS_Monaco or what? Aston Villa, nope. Bordeaux, nope. Now Monaco 🤷🏻‍♂️



Pick a team already and let’s see what you have as a head coach. — Monti Rossetti (@RossettiMonti) October 10, 2018

Looks like Monaco are in for Henry aswell.

So it's either the glitz and glamour of Brum and the Villa Chippy, Aston Social, Broad Street, Snobs, the curry mile and coaching Alan Hutton or the shithole that is Monaco.

Welcome Thierry #AVFC — James (@gortavfc) October 9, 2018

The exact moment Aston Villa bound Thierry Henry got a call from Monaco... pic.twitter.com/wLFqdLOYTt — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) October 9, 2018

Have found Thierry Henry a lovely 2 up 2 down chateaux in la Electric Avenue. #avfc #henry #aston not #monaco #spacious Surely this will change his mind pic.twitter.com/c31u09gDBE — Liam Gregory (@Gregors0121) October 9, 2018

Thierry Henry would be an idiot to go anywhere near the shitshow that Monaco currently are. Aston Villa are his safest bet. — . (@UtdNaim) October 9, 2018

Wenger to Monaco with Thierry Henry as his assistant would be pretty amazing. — Anup (@BallinBellerin) October 9, 2018

Thierry Henry had the choice of managing Villa and living in Birmingham.



Or managing Monaco and living down on the French Riviera.



Mmmm, tough one. pic.twitter.com/NTNtMsaNwk — Spank The Bookies (@SpankTheBookies) October 9, 2018

Ok here’s one



I know @ThierryHenry said no to arsenal while Wenger was still there with the respect he has for him.



What about the two working together at Monaco — saxon71 (@stuafc71) October 9, 2018