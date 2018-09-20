Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off on Champions League debut for Juventus

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Mr. Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been sent off on his first game for Juventus in Europe's most elite competition.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and his record in the Champions League is unparalleled. He has the most number of goals scored in the competition's history, along with the most number of wins of any player as well as the most number of trophies.

He was integral in helping Real Madrid win La Decima before going onto lift the trophy for three consecutive seasons - a record that will likely never be matched.

The transfer of Ronaldo, out of Madrid to Juventus, was the biggest talking point in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese was struggling to find the back of the net for the Italian side in the first few weeks of the season, but he finally managed to break his last week, scoring two goals in Juventus' 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

It was finally time for him to step onto the field under the lights and the sound of the Champions League anthem as Juventus travelled to a Valencia side who were suffering a torrid run of form in LaLiga - losing their last two games on the trot.

Therefore, one would reckon that it was the perfect opportunity for the leading goal0scorer in the competition's history to add to his account, following Messi's hattrick last night against PSV Eindhoven.

However, less than half an hour into the game, a commotion inside the Roma penalty area disrupted the play. The referee got a word in his earpiece from the goal-line official behind the goal and the referee unceremoniously produced the red card for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The confusion as to why that was the case got no clearer on multiple viewings of the incident as it seemed that Ronaldo had done close to nothing to deserve the punishment.

Little matter, as the decision stood and Ronaldo walked back to the dressing room with tears in his eyes, visibly shaken.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Respect to some Messi fans, they've said that should have never been a red card for Cristiano Ronaldo - finally some decent ones.



Say no to bad refereeing. — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) September 19, 2018

That Ronaldo red card has to overruled... shocking refereeing — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) September 19, 2018

No homecoming for Ronaldo 😱😱😱 — Obviously (@Obvious_Lee_me) September 19, 2018

This better get overturned. And the bloody ref should get a ban for such officiating. He CANNOT miss Old Trafford coz of this joke of a decision. #UCL #Ronaldo https://t.co/22RL4gMLPV — Aakanksha sharma (@sharma_ak) September 19, 2018

I’m not sure what’s more embarrassing - Ronaldo’s red card or the reaction of the Valencia players to the “incident” 🤦🏼‍♂️ #UCL https://t.co/UpO3ebIFGT — Matt Burn (@burna5) September 19, 2018

Ronaldo’s red was stupid but it was a deserved one from all the passes he got in Madrid when he legit kicked players and had a hissy fit and the refs didn’t do shiz. — emilie (@xoxoxoemilie) September 19, 2018

Woow you can see it in Ronaldo's eyes hes fuming!! Sooo angry he doesn't know what to do or say - thats never a red😂😂😂😂https://t.co/30EfcphLxS — G4MEZtv (@G4MEZtv) September 19, 2018

Ronaldo red card and juve up 2nil pic.twitter.com/kU7zVUHso6 — periwinkle chopper (@repabillion) September 19, 2018