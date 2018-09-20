Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off on Champions League debut for Juventus
Mr. Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been sent off on his first game for Juventus in Europe's most elite competition.
Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and his record in the Champions League is unparalleled. He has the most number of goals scored in the competition's history, along with the most number of wins of any player as well as the most number of trophies.
He was integral in helping Real Madrid win La Decima before going onto lift the trophy for three consecutive seasons - a record that will likely never be matched.
The transfer of Ronaldo, out of Madrid to Juventus, was the biggest talking point in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese was struggling to find the back of the net for the Italian side in the first few weeks of the season, but he finally managed to break his last week, scoring two goals in Juventus' 2-1 win over Sassuolo.
It was finally time for him to step onto the field under the lights and the sound of the Champions League anthem as Juventus travelled to a Valencia side who were suffering a torrid run of form in LaLiga - losing their last two games on the trot.
Therefore, one would reckon that it was the perfect opportunity for the leading goal0scorer in the competition's history to add to his account, following Messi's hattrick last night against PSV Eindhoven.
However, less than half an hour into the game, a commotion inside the Roma penalty area disrupted the play. The referee got a word in his earpiece from the goal-line official behind the goal and the referee unceremoniously produced the red card for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The confusion as to why that was the case got no clearer on multiple viewings of the incident as it seemed that Ronaldo had done close to nothing to deserve the punishment.
Little matter, as the decision stood and Ronaldo walked back to the dressing room with tears in his eyes, visibly shaken.
This is how Twitter reacted: