Twitter reacts as rumors of Paul Pogba leaving United goes viral

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 951 // 26 Sep 2018, 13:05 IST

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

The spat between Manchester United man Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho has intensified as the midfielder has reportedly told Manchester United chiefs that he is determined to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Manchester United played out a draw against newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and now stand at the seventh place in the Premier League table behind Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Watford, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Portuguese manager has since expressed his disappointment at his team's performance, questioning their attitude in the game.

Pogba responded to Mourinho's criticism, saying that he wants the team to be allowed to play more attacking football especially at Old Trafford.

When asked why the team isn't attacking more, he said: "I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me."

"I’m not the manager, I cannot say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing."

The 25-year-old was brought in from Juventus for a staggering fee of £89 million but has failed to impress in United colours the way he did with France in their World Cup victory.

Reports of the Frenchman's discontent at Old Trafford has been rife in the last couple of months. The midfielder added fuel to the fire when he suggested that he was unhappy at Manchester United last month.

Following their 2-1 win over Leicester City, Pogba said, "If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best. There are things I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."

According to the Sunday Express, Pogba has informed the club of his plans to leave when the next transfer window opens, giving them ample time to find a replacement.

The midfielder has attracted interest from La Liga giants Barcelona over the summer but he is reportedly keen on a move back to Juventus to join new recruit, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fans have since responded to the rumours on Twitter

They are mess right now — ا (@RMasieF) September 25, 2018

I dont blame Pogba or anybody else wanting to leave the blame lies totally with Jose Mourinho clueless cant motivate cant manage only MOAN and blame others one goal's the limit per game under Mourinho #MUFC — keith sadler (@keithsadler1) September 25, 2018

I wouldn’t blame Pogba if he demands a transfer request. Mourinho’s ego is revolting — Lauri Legend (@FlyBoyFatah) September 25, 2018

Mourinho should Sell pogba and use his transfer fee to buy better players — Deejay Cruz (@iam_ChaxCruz) September 25, 2018

If this is true I can’t actually blame him the way things are going. — Paddy (@Paddy_Cal) September 26, 2018

If Mourinho thinks pogba is toxic, let him do a free transfer swap with arsenal, we will give him elneny while arsenal takes pogba. Then he'll watch and see how pogba's performance will escalate. — John Hancock (@okeyung_cash) September 25, 2018

I think Mourinho will be leaving the club before Pogba!! #justsaying — Jon Townsend (@TownsendJon80) September 25, 2018

He should've just stayed at Juve, boy was killing it there — Abe (@_kakarot10) September 26, 2018