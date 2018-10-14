Twitter reacts as The Netherlands beat Germany

Virgil Van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 30th minute for The Oranje

The Netherlands defeated Germany in the UEFA Nations League by three goals to nil in the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Virgil Van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 30th minute for The Oranje in the first half, and then Memphis and Wijnaldum scored in the 86th minute and 93rd minute to outclass the German side.

Germany had a short stay in the 2018 World Cup as they were out at the group stages after being at the bottom of the table. However, this form seems to have continued in the Nations League as they had a draw with France, and then this defeat against The Oranje means they are at the bottom of the table, and could face relegation.

Virgil Van Dijk

The Netherlands Coach Ronald Koeman after the game said:

"This gives us a lot of confidence for the future, we can be proud, there has been an incredible fight, and we have shown that we can play great football. I see a great future for Dutch football. Everyone needed this, the players, the staff and the whole of the Netherlands"

Joachim Low

German head coach Joachim Low believed it was a lack of confidence from the players, as he said:

"We played OK until we conceded and then did not use our chances. After conceding, you could see that recent results have led to a lack of confidence. Why are we not scoring? That's difficult to answer, we have clear chances, had we lost 1-0, it would have been acceptable but breaking apart like this in the last 10 minutes is not good"

The Netherlands are currently second on the table with 3 points after 2 games. Next up they will face defending World Cup champions and group leaders France on 17 November 2018.

Meanwhile, the Germans who are struggling after their current defeat will be back in the Nations League this Wednesday against France at the Stade de France.

Fans have reacted on Twitter as Netherlands beat Germany.

Big german football team is a myth now, its over! — mawr (@mawr101) October 13, 2018

Van Dijk and Wijnaldum both in the goals as the Netherlands thrash Germany. Not a bad night. 👌 — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) October 13, 2018

de Ligt, van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Bergwijn. Young exciting players to watch. — Jeffrey (@Jeffertery) October 13, 2018

the Netherlands are coming back — hic et nunc (@pauksciu_kalba) October 13, 2018

😭🇩🇪

Don’t think I’ve ever gasped so loud lol — Mehrzeen Deboo (@mezzymezzmez) October 14, 2018

Time for Loew to go. The team is flat. No more desire. — Dylan Stevens (@Dj_Hamkas) October 14, 2018