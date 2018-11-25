Twitter reacts as Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 3-1

Son Heung-Min after scoring the goal

In the 13th week of the English Premier League 2018-19, Tottenham Hotspur faced Chelsea and defeated them 3-1. With this defeat, Chelsea's unbeaten run in the Premier League came to end.

Both the teams started the match with a well balanced Starting XI. Tottenham started the match aggressively and they got the benefit of it. In the 8th minute of the game, Dele Alli opened the scoring for Tottenham Hotspurs when he scored an incredible header from the right side of the six-yard box to the top left corner. It was Christian Eriksen who assisted the goal with a cross.

Just 8 minutes after the first goal, Harry Kane scored a thunderous goal to double the lead. It was again Christian Eriksen who assisted the goal. In the 19th minute of the match, Antonio Rüdiger was shown the first yellow card of the match for a bad foul.

After that, Chelsea started playing more aggressively and tried to score a goal. But all their efforts were blocked by Chelsea's strong defense. At the end of the halftime, the score remained 2-0 in Tottenham Hotspur's favor.

In the second half of the game, Chelsea started playing more aggressively and tried to reduce the lead but Tottenham had other things in the mind. In the 54th minute of the match, Son Heung-Min scored a goal via a Dele Alli assist to raise Tottenham's lead to three.

In the 85th minute of the match, Chelsea scored their first and the last goal of the match. It was Olivier Giroud who score the lone goal for Chelsea. Both the teams failed to score any further goal until the end of the full time.

It was a splendid display from Spurs, who have now leapfrogged over Chelsea to sit third on the Premier League points table. Chelsea, on the other hand, drops to the 4th position in the points table.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this game:

The Chelsea we expected Vs the Chelsea that showed up #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/PB4j7BDCBY — Rukky✌ (@Kun_rukky) November 24, 2018

Chelsea fans After trolling Real Madrid for losing 3 nil. #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/xItk1KZK36 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) November 24, 2018

THE STREAK IS OVER! CHELSEA’S STREAK IS OVER! pic.twitter.com/0QnU4QQklJ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 24, 2018

If you miss Tottenham vs Chelsea’s match , well look no futher , here are some highlights for you , you’re welcome 🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤣😩😛 pic.twitter.com/BEu0f4b0P1 — oyindamola (@dammiedammie35) November 24, 2018

Chelsea before playing Spurs vs Chelsea after playing Spurs #TOTCHE 😂😂😂🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Skh5fzbF4a — Imsazi Musa Zakirai (@ImsaziMusa) November 24, 2018

Me trying to figure out what happened to Chelsea after #TOTCHE first half.. pic.twitter.com/V2qzYcg4to — Raphael Jimmy (@ji_raph) November 24, 2018

Pastor: Let’s open to the book of John chapter 3 vs 1. #TOTCHE



Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/0Apv1luh08 — Strong headed Nigerian (@Naijirian) November 24, 2018

Give back to the society today,



Find a Chelsea fan around you and give them a hug. 😭 #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/nPwLwS2aJQ — G•O•A•T (@DatUdiBoy) November 24, 2018