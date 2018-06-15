Twitter reacts as Uruguay steal a win vs Egypt

Jose Gimenez scored from a powerful header in the 90th minute to take all three points!

Uruguay snatched a late win vs in their opening World Cup game. Jose Gimenez scored from a powerful header in the 90th minute to take all three points.

Egypt, who were without Mohamed Salah, had a clear game plan – sit back a defend. Despite all their defending, Luis Suarez had an easy chance to give Uruguay the lead in the first half but he hit the side netting. He had three more chances but failed to covert all of them.

Edinson Cavani had to crazy chances at the end of the game with Mohamed El Shenawy palming one away and the other one hitting the inside of a post.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Uruguay steal it late in the 89’ El-Sheneway is definitely the MOTM he kept Egypt in that game the whole way through. FINAL #URU 1 #EGY 0 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lKeg3wpejJ — Kenny DiNero (@KMDiNero) June 15, 2018

What an ending! Uruguay surely steal it away from Egypt! No surprise it wasn’t Suarez or Cavani, both below par today — Oliver Sweetman (@OliverSweetman) June 15, 2018

#URU have won their opening match of a #WorldCup for the first time in 48 years.



They reached the semi-finals in that tournament back in 1970. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PqUVCN1SU7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2018

Mo Salah didn't even get on the pitch. Someone start a petition. #EGYURU — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 15, 2018

Suarez's dive stoke the show in the end!

Suarez can dive !!! 😂😂🤣 — Kennedy Da’ace (@its_da_ace) June 15, 2018

who saw that ridiculous dive from that 🤡 Suarez? Classic Barcelona player — GH Erik (@AztecGreenGo07) June 15, 2018

The whole world suarez he dey dive. Whatt!! — Amaziah👑 (@Papa_Yaww) June 15, 2018

Judging by this performance of Egypt 🇪🇬 I think they really deserve to go on round of 16. They played the match without their inspiration Salah.What a performance. 👏👏



And once again the dive master Suarez

Have shown his divine skills .😒😒



I hope Salah get well soon..☺️ — Tanvir Ahmed (@TanvirA07013088) June 15, 2018

Watching Suarez dive is like watching an Oscar winning actor. The guys fake acting is a step higher than world class. — MUFC HASS (@Crazy_MUFC_Hass) June 15, 2018

I know it was too late to matter, really, but that last dive by Suarez was so so cynical. Group A has potential for great tragedy. — Tom Mayer (@tomstonemayer) June 15, 2018

Excellent presence of mind from Suarez to realize his first dive needs a top-up to convince the ref, so he recoils back & does it again 😂😂 — Aayush (@slicesofIife) June 15, 2018

Time and again, Suarez proves to me why I dislike him. That dive in stoppage time was a great example. Barely touched and he goes down. Literally grabbing his head, knee, and ankle in sequence, while screaming the whole way down. To top it off he fell into the other on purpose — Nathan (@goobynay) June 15, 2018

Luis Suarez is so funny man 😂😂 That dive was something else 😂😭😭 — Pog (@Pogxayawan) June 15, 2018

I see Luis Suarez is up to his usual tricks, that was an obvious dive! Looked like he'd been run over by a car!! #WorldCup — Jen Deburgh (@jayjays1986) June 15, 2018