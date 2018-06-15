Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Uruguay steal a win vs Egypt

Jose Gimenez scored from a powerful header in the 90th minute to take all three points!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 15 Jun 2018, 19:49 IST
674

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH2-EGY-URU
FBL-WC-2018-MATCH2-EGY-URU

Uruguay snatched a late win vs in their opening World Cup game. Jose Gimenez scored from a powerful header in the 90th minute to take all three points.

Egypt, who were without Mohamed Salah, had a clear game plan – sit back a defend. Despite all their defending, Luis Suarez had an easy chance to give Uruguay the lead in the first half but he hit the side netting. He had three more chances but failed to covert all of them.

Edinson Cavani had to crazy chances at the end of the game with Mohamed El Shenawy palming one away and the other one hitting the inside of a post.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Suarez's dive stoke the show in the end!

FIFA WC 2018 Egypt Football Uruguay Football José Giménez
