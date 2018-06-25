Twitter reacts as Uruguay thrashes host Russia 3-0

The host nation recorded their first defeat of the tournament after a 3-0 thumping by Uruguay

Varun Nair CONTRIBUTOR Humor 25 Jun 2018, 23:02 IST 172 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In a match where the Russian supporters were brought down to Earth, the South Americans thrashed host nation Russia 3-0 as they qualified to the knockout stages as the leaders of Group A.

In a match completely dominated by the Uruguayans, it Luis Suarez who registered his second goal of the tournament with a cunningly taken low freekick just outside the box. As destiny would have it was Denis Cheryshev the hero of both the previous matches for Russia who directed a Laxalt shot into his own goal. A red card for Smolinokov for 2 unnecessary challenges saw Russians being brought down to 10 men with all of these actions taking place in the first half of the match.

The second half of the match saw the Le Celesta slowing down their game and started toying with their opponents. Even though Russia had its chances of getting back into this match a 90th-minute goal from Edinson Cavani saw the match ending 3-0 in favour of the South Americans.

This is how Twitter reacted to this match:

3-0 Final for #URU as they win all 3 matches and collect a perfect 9 points. #RUS and #URU are both through to the round of 16! #URURUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8YWiLwaN0Y — Football Home 🏆 (@FootballHomeUK) June 25, 2018

1 - Igor Smolnikov is the first outfield player to be sent off for the host nation of a World Cup since Marcel Desailly for France in 1998 (v Brazil). Dismissed. #URURUS #RUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UFNkrtauOJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2018

7 - Luis Suárez has now scored seven goals for Uruguay at the World Cup; only Oscar Miguez (8) has netted more in the competition for La Celeste. Finisher. #URURUS #URU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3WWXcSAied — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2018

#URURUS is the most philosophical match hashtag I've ever seen — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) June 25, 2018

#URURUS 2 Uruguay, 0 Russia

Russia Welcome to the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/hpBBdDCrqI — Lily Pearls🌹🌷🌹 (@sebati_trudy) June 25, 2018

When you've been bullying the other kids in the neighborhood because you grew up there, but the other new neighbor decides to humble you #URURUS pic.twitter.com/pp9Pf8AZjL — Itαchí(Shun)Nk63 (@Shun_Nk63) June 25, 2018

With Russia trailing 2-0 & down to 10 men, the VAR Suite gets a call.#URURUS pic.twitter.com/wT0QdVUzFR — LAD (@LADFLEG) June 25, 2018

Love they way the Russian defender cleared the end of the wall out for Suarez to score 😆 #URURUS — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) June 25, 2018

Russia showing us why we didn't expect it to pass the group stages... #URURUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6R6oU3vbDq — TroubleMaker (@TumeloM_James) June 25, 2018