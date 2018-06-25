Twitter reacts as Uruguay thrashes host Russia 3-0
The host nation recorded their first defeat of the tournament after a 3-0 thumping by Uruguay
In a match where the Russian supporters were brought down to Earth, the South Americans thrashed host nation Russia 3-0 as they qualified to the knockout stages as the leaders of Group A.
In a match completely dominated by the Uruguayans, it Luis Suarez who registered his second goal of the tournament with a cunningly taken low freekick just outside the box. As destiny would have it was Denis Cheryshev the hero of both the previous matches for Russia who directed a Laxalt shot into his own goal. A red card for Smolinokov for 2 unnecessary challenges saw Russians being brought down to 10 men with all of these actions taking place in the first half of the match.
The second half of the match saw the Le Celesta slowing down their game and started toying with their opponents. Even though Russia had its chances of getting back into this match a 90th-minute goal from Edinson Cavani saw the match ending 3-0 in favour of the South Americans.
