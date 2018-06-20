Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as West Ham announce the signing of Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham have announced their second signing in as many days and here's how Twitter responded to it

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News 20 Jun 2018, 16:29 IST
911

Poland Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Poland Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

West Ham have announced their second signing in two days with a £7m deal for Swansea City's shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Polish goalkeeper is currently in Russia as a part of Poland's 23-man squad for the World Cup. Reportedly, he has agreed on a three-year contract with The Hammers.

The former Arsenal star will consequently, end his 4-year stint with Swansea City over the course of which, he made 150 appearances for the club.

The 33-year-old expressed his thoughts on the deal in the following words.

I'm really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here.
I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can't wait to start this new chapter of my career.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Fabianski's signing.


What are your opinions on the signing? Let us know in the comments!

