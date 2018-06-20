Twitter reacts as West Ham announce the signing of Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham have announced their second signing in as many days and here's how Twitter responded to it

Muhammad Saad ANALYST News 20 Jun 2018, 16:29 IST

Poland Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

West Ham have announced their second signing in two days with a £7m deal for Swansea City's shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Polish goalkeeper is currently in Russia as a part of Poland's 23-man squad for the World Cup. Reportedly, he has agreed on a three-year contract with The Hammers.

The former Arsenal star will consequently, end his 4-year stint with Swansea City over the course of which, he made 150 appearances for the club.

The 33-year-old expressed his thoughts on the deal in the following words.

I'm really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here.

I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can't wait to start this new chapter of my career.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Fabianski's signing.

West Ham have made their second signing in as many days by recruiting Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.



👉 https://t.co/m9RdewXziD pic.twitter.com/AfFyQKTYPV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2018

BREAKING: West Ham sign goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea on three-year deal. #SSN pic.twitter.com/82WwO4NVoR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 20, 2018

West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of Poland international goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski!https://t.co/65JRKAf0TL — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) June 20, 2018

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea City



Full story: https://t.co/i3TetrmlXL pic.twitter.com/bVRO2I17gc — Premier League (@premierleague) June 20, 2018

📝 DEAL DONE: West Ham United have signed Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski for around £7m. (Source: @WestHamUtd) pic.twitter.com/9dn3xhvtOJ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 20, 2018

DONE DEAL: Lukasz Fabianski has joined West Ham from Swansea for a reported fee of £7m, signing a three-year contract. pic.twitter.com/rky8dYE9Ga — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 20, 2018

Fabianski has signed for @WestHamUtd. — indykaila News (@indykaila) June 20, 2018

Since joining Swansea in 2014, Lukasz Fabianski has made more saves (512) than any other goalkeeper in Europe's Top 5 Leagues.



Averaging 3.4 saves per game. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9muVgd5IF8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 20, 2018

506 - Since his Swansea City debut in August 2014, Lukasz Fabianski has made 506 saves in the @premierleague, more than any other goalkeeper in that period. Hammer. pic.twitter.com/zIZw9oS3Py — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2018

Lukasz Fabianski has made 517 saves since 2014.



That's more than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1. pic.twitter.com/GUQHRp0Jsa — bet365 (@bet365) June 20, 2018

West Ham's signings so far:



Ryan Fredericks - Free

Issa Diop - £22m

Lukasz Fabianski - £7m



Linked with Alfie Mawson, Javier Pastore, Felipe Anderson & Yaya Toure.



Pellegrini is not messing about. ⚒ pic.twitter.com/YIqxMTRcrD — Team FA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TeamFA) June 20, 2018

I think Fabianski could've gone to a bigger London club like Watford or Fulham — Tomo (@nthomas78) June 20, 2018

A World Cup promo shot of Lukasz Fabianski in Russia. It's almost like he knew what was coming... pic.twitter.com/zcOyCXFYGZ — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) June 20, 2018

⚒️ West Ham's confirmed transfers vs rumours...



- Ryan Fredericks



- Issa Diop



- Lukasz Fabianski



🆚



- Mario Gotze



- Jack Wilshere



- Javier Pastore#WHUFC pic.twitter.com/cbiUIsLZe6 — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) June 20, 2018

Welcome to West Ham Lukasz Fabianski! A good signing for us! — Vish Narayan (@Vish__Narayan) June 20, 2018

Seeing lots of tweets from #WHU #WestHam fans saying that Fabianski is a waste of money and no better than Adrian. They’re about to have a very pleasant surprise. — J (@waltersjo) June 20, 2018

Fabianski is one player who I wouldn’t want, or expect to see suffer from the dreaded Swansea curse. Think he’ll be a great goalkeeper for West Ham. Good luck, @LukaszFabianski 🙌🏻 — Josh Kilmister (@joshkilmister) June 20, 2018

Fabianski leaving is by FAR the worst news of 2018 X — Niamh Fleming (@NiamhFleming3) June 20, 2018

Arsenal - Leno 🇩🇪

Crystal Palace - Guaita 🇪🇸

Huddersfield - Hamer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Newcastle - Dúbravka 🇸🇰

West Ham - Fabianski 🇵🇱

Wolves - Patricio 🇵🇹



It's a transfer window for the Goalkeepers so-far #FPL — #FPL Secrets (@FPLSecrets) June 20, 2018

Gutted to see Fabianski leave. He really did get it. The passion that is evident in this pic was evident every time he wore a Swans shirt and for that we will always be thankful. Incredible keeper, equally incredible dedication, professionalism and commitment. All the best, YJB. pic.twitter.com/ebI6XWexz6 — A b i g a i l (@swanabi) June 20, 2018

Lukasz Fabianski has always been a solid keeper no matter what club he's played in. One of Swansea's best players and West Ham building a strong defence with Diop and now the Polish shot stopper. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/DKQqiJu2GJ — Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) June 20, 2018

Fabianski, at £7.2m according to tmkt, becomes I think the 4th highest transfer fee ever paid to a 33-or-over player?!! #WHUFC now have two of the top 4. We love to spend high on old players. — Alex V (@ratfootalex) June 20, 2018

A good keeper and I hope he does well at West Ham but I personally think we should’ve pushed harder to sign Patricio/Butland. Fabianski and Adrian are at a similar level so once again we don’t have a proper number one. https://t.co/16f8jxQro3 — jack young⚒⚒ (@youngie2001) June 20, 2018

