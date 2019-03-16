×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Zinedine Zidane's second Real Madrid stint begins with a win

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
155   //    16 Mar 2019, 23:22 IST

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Spanish giants, Real Madrid, defeated Celta Vigo in LaLiga to give Zinedine Zidane his first win in his second stint as the manager of Los Blancos. It was a grand welcome back for Zidane as Santiago Bernabeu looked patient and calm, unlike in the past nine months, in Madrid's comfortable 2-0 victory.

This was Madrid's first win in five games at the Santiago Bernabeu, having previously lost four consecutive home games against Girona, Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey, Barcelona in La Liga and Ajax in the Champions League. The poor streak also resulted in the sacking of Argentine coach Santiago Solari, before Zidane took charge.

Isco and Gareth Bale, the two stars who were way down the pecking order under Santiago Solari, took their chance after finding find their names on the teamsheet. Despite not scoring, Marco Asensio remained the standout player tonight as he created numerous chances throughout the game with his exploits on the right flank.

His run was the key to the first goal as it opened up the Celta Vigo defense.

In his first game in charge, Zidane chose to wipe the slate clean and provide chances to Isco, Bale, Marcelo and Ceballos, who had endured a poor run of form and had been consigned to the bench by Solari.

It was also Zidane's 150th game as a manager and Real Madrid fans will sleep peacefully, knowing that the club is in safe hands after nine months of chaos. This win will obviously be a confidence booster for outcasts like Bale and Isco, who stepped up and portrayed their caliber on the pitch.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to heap praise on Zidane whose return has coincided with Los Blancos' return to form:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Celta de Vigo Football Gareth Bale Isco Twitter Reactions Zinedine Zidane Leisure Reading
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Predicted Lineups - LaLiga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Real Madrid, Celta Vigo injury news and more
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Match Preview, Team News and Predicted XI | La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineups: La Liga Predicted Lineups and  Celta Vigo, Real Madrid Injury news, Suspensions List and more | Real Madrid's first match under a returning Zidane as manager
RELATED STORY
5 players you didn't know played for Celta Vigo
RELATED STORY
Stanislav Lobotka: The next Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Real Madrid win on Zidane's return as manager
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports that Zinedine Zidane will be announced Real Madrid manager tomorrow
RELATED STORY
Twitter Erupts as Zinedine Zidane makes a shocking comeback as Real Madrid Manager
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid reappoint Zinedine Zidane as their manager until 2022 - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
FT REA LEV
1 - 1
 Real Sociedad vs Levante
FT HUE DEP
1 - 3
 Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
FT REA CEL
2 - 0
 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
HT ATH ATL
0 - 0
 Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
Tomorrow EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
Tomorrow VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
Tomorrow VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us