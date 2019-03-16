Twitter reacts as Zinedine Zidane's second Real Madrid stint begins with a win

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 155 // 16 Mar 2019, 23:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Spanish giants, Real Madrid, defeated Celta Vigo in LaLiga to give Zinedine Zidane his first win in his second stint as the manager of Los Blancos. It was a grand welcome back for Zidane as Santiago Bernabeu looked patient and calm, unlike in the past nine months, in Madrid's comfortable 2-0 victory.

This was Madrid's first win in five games at the Santiago Bernabeu, having previously lost four consecutive home games against Girona, Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey, Barcelona in La Liga and Ajax in the Champions League. The poor streak also resulted in the sacking of Argentine coach Santiago Solari, before Zidane took charge.

Isco and Gareth Bale, the two stars who were way down the pecking order under Santiago Solari, took their chance after finding find their names on the teamsheet. Despite not scoring, Marco Asensio remained the standout player tonight as he created numerous chances throughout the game with his exploits on the right flank.

His run was the key to the first goal as it opened up the Celta Vigo defense.

In his first game in charge, Zidane chose to wipe the slate clean and provide chances to Isco, Bale, Marcelo and Ceballos, who had endured a poor run of form and had been consigned to the bench by Solari.

It was also Zidane's 150th game as a manager and Real Madrid fans will sleep peacefully, knowing that the club is in safe hands after nine months of chaos. This win will obviously be a confidence booster for outcasts like Bale and Isco, who stepped up and portrayed their caliber on the pitch.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to heap praise on Zidane whose return has coincided with Los Blancos' return to form:

Zizou at the wheel. — AS English (@English_AS) March 16, 2019

Finally we hire an actual manager again and players like Isco, Marcelo, Asensio & co who were labelled frauds or finished are suddenly balling again. Imagine my shock? — Ryan. (@Rygista) March 16, 2019

Advertisement

We've definitely started games worse than this under Solari. We've started games similar to this start under Solari too. We've even started games better than this under Solari... But there's just this positive vibe under Zidane you can't describe. Idek if that makes sense. — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) March 16, 2019

Zidane's influence is rubbing off already 👖😎 pic.twitter.com/N2aaHd9ZEg — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 16, 2019

Both Bale and Isco score as Zidane grabs a victory in his Real Madrid return 💪 pic.twitter.com/gxSjrEIIkT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 16, 2019

ZIDANE STARTS WITH A WIN ✅🇪🇸



Having restored the likes of Isco, Marcelo and Keylor Navas back to the starting XI, it was Isco and Bale who get Zinedine Zidane off to a winning start in #LaLiga 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xrZUQD1Hs — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) March 16, 2019

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo FT:



62': ⚽️ Isco

77': ⚽️ Bale



Zinedine Zidane wins his first game in charge... again. pic.twitter.com/5w9T03y0GR — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 16, 2019

-Zidane back

-Isco, Marcelo, Navas back in the starting line up

- isco on the scoresheet

-bale on the scoresheet

- Marcelo back to being his best



Zidane black magic F.C. is back to feast. — Fake (@IconicCristiano) March 16, 2019

Zidane takes charge, wins the home game.

Keylor Navas starts, clean sheet.

Isco starts, scores a goal.

Marcelo starts, assists a goal.

Gareth Bale starts, gains confidence, scores a goal.

Marco Asensio starts, gains confidence, great performance.

¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/HAdL5WV0Hq — Real Madrić ♚ (@GaelleSayegh) March 16, 2019

#LiveBolanet FT: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (62' Isco, 77' Bale) | Possessions: 53%-47% | Shots: 22-6 | Tackles: 16-15



Zidane Datang, Madrid Menang pic.twitter.com/KONS3KxRqm — Bola (@Bolanet) March 16, 2019

zidane returns, isco starts and scores from a benzema assist, marcelo assists pic.twitter.com/DxEW0JZo15 — Jenna (@JennaChami) March 16, 2019

Real Madrid win on Zinedine Zidane’s come back to leading the team. But guess who is back with him? A set of folks who were in dark last 9 months. Welcome Back everyone! pic.twitter.com/20t6GvD0ZP — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) March 16, 2019

Advertisement