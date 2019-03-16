Twitter reacts as Zinedine Zidane's second Real Madrid stint begins with a win
Spanish giants, Real Madrid, defeated Celta Vigo in LaLiga to give Zinedine Zidane his first win in his second stint as the manager of Los Blancos. It was a grand welcome back for Zidane as Santiago Bernabeu looked patient and calm, unlike in the past nine months, in Madrid's comfortable 2-0 victory.
This was Madrid's first win in five games at the Santiago Bernabeu, having previously lost four consecutive home games against Girona, Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey, Barcelona in La Liga and Ajax in the Champions League. The poor streak also resulted in the sacking of Argentine coach Santiago Solari, before Zidane took charge.
Isco and Gareth Bale, the two stars who were way down the pecking order under Santiago Solari, took their chance after finding find their names on the teamsheet. Despite not scoring, Marco Asensio remained the standout player tonight as he created numerous chances throughout the game with his exploits on the right flank.
His run was the key to the first goal as it opened up the Celta Vigo defense.
In his first game in charge, Zidane chose to wipe the slate clean and provide chances to Isco, Bale, Marcelo and Ceballos, who had endured a poor run of form and had been consigned to the bench by Solari.
It was also Zidane's 150th game as a manager and Real Madrid fans will sleep peacefully, knowing that the club is in safe hands after nine months of chaos. This win will obviously be a confidence booster for outcasts like Bale and Isco, who stepped up and portrayed their caliber on the pitch.
Fans have now taken to Twitter to heap praise on Zidane whose return has coincided with Los Blancos' return to form: