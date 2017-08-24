Twitter reacts to a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2017/18 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi's battle for the UEFA Player of the Year also had its moment!

UEFA Champions League Draw

The 2017/18 UEFA Champions League draw took place in Monaco, with plenty of interest as the top European sides were joined by 5 teams from England and two debutants, Qarabagh and RB Leipzig.

With multiple groups of deaths coming through given the quality of the teams involved, Twitter had plenty of fodder for its shenanigans.

Here is the final group stage draw:

Here's how Twitter reacted

Even before the draw began, Arsenal were mercilessly trolled...

Live scenes from the Champions League group draw!



Credit @footy_jokes ???? pic.twitter.com/qHVBI4nnDz — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) August 24, 2017

Bayern Munich is again going to get Arsenal in the #UCL draw. Mark my words.



Oh shit, i forgot... — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 24, 2017

Although even Gunners fans had time to strike back...

Aye @UEFAcom, I think @EuropaLeague winners should be allowed to defend their title. Stop rewarding mediocrity by giving them a place in CL. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 24, 2017

And then it began...

Barcelona, Spurs and Celtic all need to be placed in Group D and it must be titled Group Dembele to see which Dembele is the best Dembele. — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) August 24, 2017

Sergio Ramos was named the best defender of last season, but some will remember another 'victory' for him...

They spelt Kolo Toure wrong https://t.co/2oJWe1PqVA — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) August 24, 2017

Uefa's best actor of the year award goes to Sergio Ramos pic.twitter.com/vRAEqiYNzY — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 24, 2017

And then big names began to be drawn out...

Group B:



Bayern Munich

Paris Saint Germain pic.twitter.com/JzqPkucIOi — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 24, 2017

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid drawn in the same group. I'm sure Diego Costa is ripping off kitten heads with his teeth at the prospect! — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 24, 2017

Francesco Totti enjoying giving Juventus a group stage appointment with Barcelona a little bit too much. — Paolo Bandini (@Paolo_Bandini) August 24, 2017

AHAHAH Totti laughing with Buffon when he picked Barcelona for Juventus! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 24, 2017

And there it is. BVB will have faced Madrid in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016...2017.



Weren't in the CL in 2015/16. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) August 24, 2017

6 - @PSG_inside are unbeaten in their last 6 European games against a German side (W4 D2). Bretzel. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 24, 2017

Re-sign Zlatan, get drawn with Benfica and Basel in their Champions League group. Man Utd fans right about now. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/RAzIcN1WT7 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 24, 2017

Benfica, Manchester United, Basel, Coventry. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 24, 2017

Tottenham taking the scenic route into Europa league — Gooner Rue (@GrymDaGooner) August 24, 2017

Group H:



Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham pic.twitter.com/GIBnpqenOz — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 24, 2017

GROUP H ell



Real Madrid

Dortmund

Tottenham pic.twitter.com/nbodrEg8oU — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) August 24, 2017

Real Madrid

Dortmund

Tottenham



Tottenham will do a great job putting pressure on this group. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 24, 2017

Group E



Spartak Moscow

Sevilla

Liverpool pic.twitter.com/8Rp8HKzlra — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 24, 2017

Group C



Chelsea

Atletico

Roma

Qarabag pic.twitter.com/U5aipl7Wd2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 24, 2017

Bayern PSG and Anderlecht?



Piece of cake!!#championsLeagueDraw — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) August 24, 2017

Lionel Messi congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo.



I love this game. pic.twitter.com/0KjapTZ0Ye — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) August 24, 2017

1 - Chelsea have won just one of their five games against Atletico Madrid in European competition (D2 L2), and none of the last four. Foe. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2017

Is the draw over then? I'm only asking because I haven't seen them take out Arsenal's ball. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) August 24, 2017

Don't get too carried away Man Utd fans..



This happened once. pic.twitter.com/CP6b0EKHvd — Coral (@Coral) August 24, 2017

86 - Percentage of Spurs fans looking forward to playing Europa League football after Christmas. Groups. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) August 24, 2017