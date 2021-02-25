Twitter reacts as breathtaking Ferland Mendy strike fires Real Madrid to 1-0 win over ten-man Atalanta

There was late drama at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo as Real Madrid registered a 1-0 win over Atalanta with an 86th-minute winner. Ferland Mendy was Real Madrid's hero on the night as he was instrumental in the red card and the winning goal, two moments that defined the first leg.

The hosts got off to the worst possible start as midfielder Remo Freuler was sent off even before the halfway point of the first 45 minutes for a last-man foul on Mendy, denying a goalscoring opportunity.

This unfortunate start, coupled with star man Duvan Zapata's injury, led to a substitution at the half an hour mark which saw Mario Pasalic come on for the Colombian — leaving Luis Muriel as the only noteworthy attacker on the pitch.

15 - Real Madrid have seen their opponents receive a red card on 15 occasions in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the joint-most for any team alongside Barcelona. Tradition. pic.twitter.com/cI3eLKf2Qn — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 24, 2021

These events set the tone for the remainder of the first leg as Real Madrid, traditionally a side that have more of the possession, continued to knock the ball around comfortably against Gian Piero Gasperini's ten men. In fact, the Spanish champions ended the game with nearly 70% of the ball and the Bergamo-based club couldn't even register a single shot on target as they were pinned back into their own half for large parts of the game.

Real Madrid came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions and had just under 20 shots on the night, albeit only three of them were on target. A spirited Atalanta thought they had managed managed a clean sheet against Zinedine Zidane's men despite playing with a numerical disadvantage for nearly 80 minutes including added time.

0 - #Atalanta have ended a match without any single shot on target for the first time since April 2019 v Inter in Serie A. Stopped.#AtalantaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/fBWR997UMs — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 24, 2021

This was, of course, until everything changed in the 86th minute.

Luka Modric took a short corner from the right-hand side and found Ferland Mendy beyond the edge of the Atalanta box and the Frenchman unleashed a beautiful curling effort to beat everyone including Pierluigi Gollini in goal. The left-back's goal, particularly with his weaker foot, was a goal that was worthy of winning the game.

Zidane is all of us pic.twitter.com/yAtdBVyUFK — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 24, 2021

While Gasperini would be disappointed that his side couldn't see out the last four minutes of regulation time, Zidane, on the other hand, would understandably be relieved after his compatriot's late strike to give his side the win and the crucial away goal.

The stage is set nicely for a showdown at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium next month as the tie is far from over. Atalanta could even take comfort from the fact that Real Madrid superstar Casemiro will not be available for selection to make matters worse for the Spanish champions. The Blancos would hope that Fede Valverde recovers in time for clash in the Spanish capital.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

🎙️ @ferland_mendy: "I didn't even know how to celebrate because it was my first ever European goal."



🏆 #UCL

⚪️ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/wMEoYDvcf0 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 24, 2021

MENDYYYYYYYYYYY SHRNDJSNZBJWZNNSJS GOOOOAL — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 24, 2021

I've beeen telling you guys for months Mendy's right foot is some Thor hammer shit — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 24, 2021

WHAT A GOAL BY FERLAND MENDY!pic.twitter.com/LbLL7eKpMG — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) February 24, 2021

Vinicius is actually trying you know. The only time I clock Asensio is on the field is when he’s flirting with Isco. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 24, 2021

FT: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid



Madrid are the only La Liga team to win their Round of 16 first leg 😤 pic.twitter.com/xr1CiJZirm — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 24, 2021

Most chances created for Real Madrid vs. Atalanta:



◉ Toni Kroos (4)

◉ Luka Modrić (4)



Most shots for Real Madrid vs. Atalanta:



◉ Luka Modrić (3)

◉ Casemiro (3)



The Holy Trinity. #UCL pic.twitter.com/ObaCAEdYCt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2021

FT: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid



A gallant Atalanta concede late against the 13-time European champions, in a match overshadowed by a poor refereeing display. A club that continue to defy the odds, the Italians need to win in Madrid to advance. #AtalantaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/kVoYq68PbO — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) February 24, 2021

Real Madrid are pissing away the peak years of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, making them play behind and provide for attackers who lack basic intelligence to make certain runs. It's entirely obvious what Madrid lack, an injection of quality to the final third transforms the club. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) February 24, 2021

Real Madrid is the ONLY La Liga team to win a #UCL knockout game this season.



Pride of Spain. pic.twitter.com/GZ7GZx5sf4 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 24, 2021

Toni Kroos vs Atalanta:



154 touches

129/138 passes completed (93%)

15/19 long passes completed

7 recoveries

4/5 ground duels won

4 chances created



Garçom. pic.twitter.com/6nhu3dc5Bd — UtdArena (@utdarena) February 24, 2021

Ferland Mendy said f*ck it I’m Toni Kroos and sniped that baby top bins. Instrumental to Madrid today. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 24, 2021

Real Madrid in big games this season:



• 3-1 vs Barcelona.

• 2-0 vs Atletico.

• 1-0 vs Atalanta.

• 2-0 vs M’Gladbach.

• 2-0 vs Inter Milan.

• 3-2 vs Inter Milan.

• 1-0 vs Sevilla.



Zidane deserves credit. pic.twitter.com/EXFDL3Dbup — TC. (@totalcristiano) February 24, 2021

Ferland Mendy is Real Madrid's ninth starting outfield player to attempt a shot against Atalanta...



...and he scores. 😅 #UCL https://t.co/oA9HVaVGWr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2021

Atalanta have undergone the full Real Madrid service tonight: robbery and luck. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) February 24, 2021

Goals from Open play in UCL this season:



Ferland Mendy: 1

Messi: 0



Yes you're hearing that right pic.twitter.com/hqC60NlDpT — 💫 (@Madridi7ii) February 24, 2021

⏰ 17th minute:

Remo Freuler sent off for fouling Ferland Mendy



⏰ 86th minute:

Ferland Mendy scores to give Real Madrid the lead in the tie



The Frenchman has been involved in the game’s two decisive moments. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z6oaTIQ6Wy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 24, 2021