Twitter reacts after Burnley beat nine-man Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge

The defending champions were beaten at home on the first day of the season

by Ed Ran Tweets 12 Aug 2017, 21:31 IST

Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill was sent off in the first half

Chelsea's title defence got off to the worst start possible as they first went down to 10 men before conceding three goals in the first half. Leicester City were the first Premier League champions to lose the first game of the next season and Chelsea have now joined that list.

New skipper Gary Cahill was shown a straight red card in only the 14th minute for a high boot on a reckless challenge. The Stamford Bridge crowd were then shocked into silence when Burnley then scored three unanswered goals in 19 minutes to take a 3-0 lead as Antonio Conte (in a tracksuit) stood silently on the touchline.

Conte rang in the changes in the second half and Alvaro Morata managed to score on his Premier League debut to make it 3-1. However, disaster struck in the final minutes when Cesc Fabregas received a second yellow card to reduce the Blues to nine men.

David Luiz then got one back for Chelsea thanks to a sublime assist from Morata but the home side couldn't muster another shot on goal while Burnley even hit the post from a late free-kick. 3-2 was how it ended amidst boos from the home fans.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.

1968 - This is the first time that the reigning champions have suffered a defeat on MD1 in successive top-flight seasons since 1968. Shock. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Chelsea suffer their 1st opening PL game defeat since 1998. Only Man Utd have lost their PL opener & then won the title (3 times) — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 12, 2017

Chelsea only got one £65m striker, a £45m midfielder and a £30m defender this summer. Their spoilt fans are furious at the lack of signings. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) August 12, 2017

0-3 - Chelsea are three goals behind at half-time in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge for the first time ever. Rout. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Chelsea fans have just booed at the final whistle. After 9 men came back from 3-2 down to nearly draw. #ConteOut — Tim Peach (@TimPeachBBC) August 12, 2017

There's more to this. I can't believe how the players have lost their heads after the red card. This has 2015/16 written all over it #CheBur — Kaushal Shukla (@KasualShukla) August 12, 2017

Premier League teams' defense in a GIF. pic.twitter.com/hTsVuO30LH — Pritam Sharma (@VanDiablo) August 12, 2017

One guy is enjoying this Chelsea collapse anyway... pic.twitter.com/Jy0w4rV2Z3 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 12, 2017

Pray for the Chelsea players in the dressing room at Half Time. Conte is going to rip them apart. — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 12, 2017

Just remembered, it's Eva Carneiro Day. Why are we surprised? #CheBur — All Chelsea (@AllChelseaNet) August 12, 2017

Wait for summer 2017- Valar Morghulis pic.twitter.com/kJSiNyTsir — Mallenahalli (@SemperFiUnited) August 12, 2017

Antonio Conte before kickoff and at half time... pic.twitter.com/n4d0NSd5OG — Pie Sports Booze ???? (@piesportsbooze) August 12, 2017

Hi Quaresma, I'm coming to Besiktas. pic.twitter.com/aRJefBE0Uq — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) August 12, 2017

2 - Chelsea have been given two red cards in the same Premier League game for the first time since March 2014 (vs Aston Villa). Anger. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017