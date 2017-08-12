Twitter reacts after Burnley beat nine-man Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge
The defending champions were beaten at home on the first day of the season
Chelsea's title defence got off to the worst start possible as they first went down to 10 men before conceding three goals in the first half. Leicester City were the first Premier League champions to lose the first game of the next season and Chelsea have now joined that list.
New skipper Gary Cahill was shown a straight red card in only the 14th minute for a high boot on a reckless challenge. The Stamford Bridge crowd were then shocked into silence when Burnley then scored three unanswered goals in 19 minutes to take a 3-0 lead as Antonio Conte (in a tracksuit) stood silently on the touchline.
Conte rang in the changes in the second half and Alvaro Morata managed to score on his Premier League debut to make it 3-1. However, disaster struck in the final minutes when Cesc Fabregas received a second yellow card to reduce the Blues to nine men.
David Luiz then got one back for Chelsea thanks to a sublime assist from Morata but the home side couldn't muster another shot on goal while Burnley even hit the post from a late free-kick. 3-2 was how it ended amidst boos from the home fans.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game.